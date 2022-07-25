New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kate Moss Amber explains why she testified on behalf of ex-beau Johnny Depp in his legal battle against Heard.

Moss, who Dep date from 1994 to 1997The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is rumored to have kicked her down the stairs to officially put her to rest during the six-week trial.

“I know the truth about Johnny,” explained Moss in a recent interview on BBC Radio 4 (via People magazine). “I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed article the “Aquaman” actress wrote in 2018 about surviving abuse. Although the article did not mention Depp by name, the actor argued that it hurt his career.

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Heard countersued, and the jury ultimately sided with Depp — awarding only in Heard’s favor on a single claim.

During her testimony, Heard claimed that Depp was first physically assaulted during an argument with the actor over her sister, Whitney Henriquez. She added that Heard believed her sister was in danger at the time, due to rumors that Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs.

Evidence of MossThrough a video link, denied the rumours.

“You didn’t expect Mrs. Moss to testify that it never happened, did you?” Camille Vasquez, Depp’s lawyer, asked Heard.

“Wrong,” the actress responded. “I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny. It’s clear from this courtroom how many people will do that.”

“Everybody in the ’90s and early aughts knows that rumor. I’ve heard that rumor from a lot of people. Not only for me, but that’s what flashed in my head when my abusive husband suddenly swung. My sister, I thought about it.”

“I didn’t expect her to show up or her to show up. It doesn’t matter,” Hear said of Moss. “I didn’t change what I believed when we were on the stairs and I thought he was going to push my sister down the stairs and kill her.”

Both Depp and Heard have filed appeals in the case.

Depp filed a notice of appeal Friday challenging a Virginia jury’s decision to award ex-wife Amber Heard $2 million in damages.

The latest filing was made a day later “Aquaman” actress She filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, the first step in an attempt to overturn the ruling that ordered Depp to pay $10.35 million in restitution.

A source close to Depp told Fox News Digital that the jury’s decision was a clear victory for him and that he would like nothing more than for the two of them to move on and heal.

