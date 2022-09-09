New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kate Middleton The news appeared for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

Middleton was photographed in a car at Windsor. She wore sunglasses, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the royal family announced. Members of the royal family flew to Scotland on Thursday after doctors became “concerned” about Her Majesty’s health. Hours later, she died.

Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge Did not go to Scotland with Prince William. The prince was photographed with Prince Andrew, Countess of Wessex and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Middleton and Prince William has three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – opened a new school on Thursday.

Even though he didn’t arrive at Balmoral Castle before announcing Queen Elizabeth’s death to the public, Meghan Markle also stayed behind when husband Prince Harry flew to Scotland.

Middleton was spotted in Windsor after Prince Harry arrived home from Balmoral Castle.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Markle’s absence may be due to Middleton’s decision to stay in Windsor.

“That’s because the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind,” Schofield explained.

“It’s the first day at a new school for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little staff, and I don’t think they want to disrupt the school day or scare the children on their first day,” Schofield added.

A royal expert observed that there was some tension in the royal family in the past.

‘Revenge’ author Tom Bower claimed in his book that Meghan was not attending Prince Philip’s funeral and heard the Queen say ‘thank you’. Is she likely to be discredited? “Maybe,” she told Fox News Digital. “But remember, we recently found out that the Sussexes were invited to spend the night at Balmoral with the Queen this week, and the Sussexes declined.”

“Meghan doesn’t want to disrupt what’s sacred and I think there’s no particular place without Kate there,” Schofield said.

