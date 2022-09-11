New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While greeting people outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Her youngest son Louis told a group of her children that his great-grandfather was “now” with his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after his death.

“My little Louis, he’s so sweet. He said: ‘Don’t worry mummy because she’s with great-grandmother now,'” the princess told members of the grieving public at the castle, according to the viral TikTok video.

“It shows you how special she was to everyone, to all generations… Thank you for coming to pay your respects,” Kate told the children as the large crowd mourned the Queen.

Philip died last April at the age of 99. The couple was married for 73 years.

Harry and Meghan join William and Kate to greet mourners at Windsor Castle

Louis, the younger brother of Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, stole the show for all the funny faces he made during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the Trooping the Color ceremony in June.

The prince acted like any other 4-year-old by looking bored, sticking his tongue out and dramatically holding his hands over his ears as the royal jets flew over the balcony. He stood by his royal family.

Prince Louis, 4, goes viral again in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

Kate and her husband William, Prince of Wales, were joined by his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in what was seen as an olive branch for the heir to the throne amid the strained relationship.

According to ‘Sunday Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkha, a member of the public told Kate it was “very nice” to see the foursome together.

It has been reported that William and Kate may First planned to avoid Harry and Meghan had originally planned to visit the continent and the UK for several events during their California exchange, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at the age of 96 appeared to change that.

This will reportedly be the first time the four have been seen together in public since March 2020. The couple dressed in black to mark the public mourning the Queen’s death.

In June, the couple attended a thanksgiving service on Rani Jayanti but did not speak to each other.

In a show of unity following the loss of their grandmother, William and Harry were seen walking towards each other at one point during the nearly 30-minute outing.

William, Louis’ father, made his first public statement about it Queen’s death On Saturday.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader,” he said. “However, I lost a grandmother.

“While I will mourn her loss, I am also very grateful. I had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom. My wife had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children spent holidays with her and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.