Prince George is all smiles ahead of his ninth birthday!

Kate Middleton And Prince William shared a new picture of George on Thursday to mark his birthday on Friday.

“George is turning 9!” The couple wrote on Twitter along with a birthday cake and balloon emoji. George was photographed on the beach in a light-blue polo shirt His father

The couple released a picture of George before each of his birthdays.

On his first birthday, they released their family portraits at London’s Natural History Museum’s butterfly exhibit.

George has a big smile in past birthday portraits. Last year, the young royal sat on the hood of a car and flashed a big smile in a blue and orange polo.

George may succeed his father William and grandfather as King of England Prince Charles.

It wasn’t that long ago that George was told he would one day fill that position.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, George He said “around” his seventh birthday That he would one day wear the crown.

George recently had an exciting day as he made his Wimbledon debut with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Dressed in his Sunday best, Prince George is ready to be seen Novak Djokovic wins his seventh Wimbledon Defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) to win the title.

George enjoyed some one-on-one time with his parents as his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were absent from the famous event.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.