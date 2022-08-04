New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kate Middleton Modeled herself after Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, “observed” the monarch as she prepares to take on the role of future Queen Consort.

“Catherine learned by observing,” says Queens biographer Sally Bedell Smith. People Magazine. “She knows what resonates. She must have picked up a lot from this queen.”

Royal insiders told the outlet that the Queen is unlikely to coach Middleton in any way, but how she will act as Prime Minister. They also shared that Middleton is portraying Queen Elizabeth’s “unofficial motto,” which is “Never complain, never explain.”

Kate Middleton has responded to fans’ questions about having a fourth royal baby

Sarah Gristwood told the outlet: “The Queen always prefers to do rather than say. “With her prime ministers and her audiences, if there’s any real advice, it’s more of a discreet ‘I think that’s well done’ than an actual suggestion.”

Gristwood, who wrote “Elizabeth: Queen and Crown,” praised Middleton’s adherence to the power structure within the royal family.

“It’s a personal acceptance of the needs of the organization,” Gristwood told the outlet. “That sounds like an unattractive, unpleasant virtue, but it’s vital if you’re going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel.”

Middleton has previously been known to replicate some of the looks worn by the Queen and has even borrowed jewelery from the monarch.

An insider shared that Queen Elizabeth “has this perfect style, almost like a uniform, that works for Kate as well.”

Bedell Smith Middleton and her husband shared, Prince William“representing the Queen impeccably” as she begins her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this week.

“They’re showing a kind of dedication that she’s proud of. And that probably gives her hope,” Bedell Smith said.

Queen Elizabeth II He became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee earlier this year after 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Kingdoms and the Commonwealth.

She celebrated her platinum jubilee in June.