New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Following Queen Elizabeth Pass Thursday II, Kate Middleton Princess Diana: Likely to take a title like Princess of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to take the title of the Queen’s eldest son Charles, now known as King Charles III, ruler. British throne.

When Charles became king, his former title of Prince of Wales became available. Charles’ eldest son, Prince WilliamAnd now the official heir to the throne, his father’s former title will be handed down.

Ultimately, this makes Kate the Princess of Wales. This unique title was last used by Charles’ then-wife Princess Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

According to an archived version of the Prince of Wales website, the title of Prince of Wales was created for the “male heir to the British throne”.

Changing the title doesn’t happen automatically, as it usually does when an existing Prince of Wales ascends the throne, as Charles did on Thursday.

After Charles remarried to Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005, she was officially given the title Princess of Wales, but she did not use it.

After the Queen’s death, Camilla is expected to take the title of Queen Consort, Sky News reported.