Kate Middleton has been honored of late Queen Elizabeth II On Wednesday she took part in the Queen’s coffin procession to Westminster Hall.

The new Princess of Wales wore the Queen’s pearl and diamond leaf brooch during the event. Middleton also wore the brooch during a trip to Belgium in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II According to The Court Jeweler, she was once photographed wearing the brooch on April 21, 1999 in Seoul.

The outlet also stated that Meghan Markle She honored the Queen with her choice of jewellery.

Markle wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s not uncommon for Middleton and Markle to wear jewelry gifted to them by the Queen or jewelry in honor of Her Majesty.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined their husbands in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Middleton accompanied Queen Consort Camilla to the service at Westminster Hall, while Markle traveled with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

Once at Westminster Hall, the royal family paid their respects to Her Majesty after a 20-minute service. The short service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.

Along with the Royal Family, members of the British Parliament and peers participated in the service.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

