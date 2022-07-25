New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kate McKinnon explained her decision to leave “Saturday Night Live” after a decade on the show.

McKinnon revealed in an interview last week on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that the decision wasn’t easy and took a “long time.”

“I thought about it for a long time, it was very, very difficult,” the comedian said.

“All I ever wanted to do in my life was be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So, I did it, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was like, my body was tired and I thought it was time.”

“Ghostbusters” star She also revealed how she plans to spend her future Saturday nights.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know if I can still watch the show because it’s so emo because I miss everybody so much,” McKinnon said in the interview.

“This is my family. It’s very emo. So, I’m going to tape ‘The Bachelorette’ and watch it.”

McKinnon joins “SNL.” cast in 2012 and holds the record for longest-running female cast member of a variety sketch show.

She has earned nine Emmy nominations for her work on the show, her most recent this year. Recently, she was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The award show will be aired in September.

McKinnon wasn’t the only one to depart “Saturday Night Live” at the end of this past season.

Pete Davidson, Idee Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also not be returning for Season 48.