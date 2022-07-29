New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced Friday afternoon that she is no longer stepping down from her position.

“Thank you so much to everyone (everyone) who put up with me hearing how I regret my decision to leave. There’s still more to do and I’m proud and grateful to be a part of this team. Onward!” Bedingfield tweeted.

Bedingfield previously announced in July that she would be leaving her job as White House communications director.

