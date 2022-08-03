Kat Bishop It’s time to be brave and create real cultural change

FNew sporting events inspire more than the historic victory of the English lionesses at the European Championships. Again, uplifting talk about heritage, cultural shift, and the positive social change that can come from it. But we must admit that we have had such nights and such conversations before. Super Saturday in London 2012 immediately comes to mind.

Then, too, there was high talk about the heritage and inspiration of the nation. But as recent reviews of London 2012 have shown, from Tony Blair to UK sporting achievement architect Peter Keane to the National Audit Office, we have not built the enduring legacy promised. It takes more than joy, elite success and a trophy to summon an active nation, but it is a more important goal that we must remember even after the memory of Wembley fades.

Pride of Lionesses: England’s Road to Euro 2022 Glory – In Photos Read more

We have a form in ambitious conversations about nationwide transformation and world-leading high performance. We have become good at implementing the latter, but have not yet implemented the former. Recent reviews of London 2012 10 years later reminded us of promises made but not kept.

The reviews focus on unclear planning at the government level for greater participation, a lack of understanding of what is required locally, which is so different from what is required to achieve success at the elite level, and the political and social commitment to focus on grassroots building when it’s necessary. not trendy or in the latest headlines.

While it may seem almost impossible to win the tournament – it took England 1966, after all, to achieve it in football – it’s actually even harder to figure out how to reap the benefits of the sport for the entire country. The real challenge goes far beyond defining the next generation of lionesses. It’s about how to reach the millions of girls and women who didn’t watch the Sunday night show but deserve access to the benefits of a healthy and active life.

Throughout my life, no government has realized the potential of sport to improve the health and education of the nation. Looking back on the legacy of London in 2012, Blair acknowledged that despite his commitment and that of his inspiring colleague Dame Tessa Jowell, there was no complete blueprint for the proper provision of national goods. No government has since succeeded in doing so—yet.

00:43 Dancing in the streets: fans celebrate when England won the Women’s Euro – video

Government and non-government organizations can work in isolation: sport in education is the responsibility of the department of education, the health benefits of sport are the responsibility of the health department, the potential of sport as part of life empowerment and social mobility is the responsibility of the promotion department, and sport itself is in the curiosity combined Department of Culture, Media and Sports.

Sport itself does not have a cabinet position, with key powers held by the government quangos Sport England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and UK Sport. For the sport to be successful requires an unprecedented level of intergovernmental cooperation and cooperation, breaking down the hardened traditional bunkers of Whitehall.

There is no doubt that football is in a better position this time around, with seasoned and seasoned sports leaders at the helm, with the wisdom of past mistakes, to start implementing plans for grassroots participation. Baroness Sue Campbell was the mastermind behind women’s football at the Football Association and it took all of her incredible strength, wit and faith to create a vision and get others to support it.

How women’s football can capitalize on England’s triumph – in six steps Read more

Campbell’s brilliant successor as chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust (Campbell was both chief executive and chairman) Ali Oliver was part of a long-term plan to bring women’s football into the school curriculum. And Tim Hollingsworth, who worked with Campbell as she transformed Olympic and Paralympic sport into UK Sport, is the Chief Executive of Sport England, which has arguably the sport’s most important responsibility for boosting activity levels across the country and developing sustainable community sport.

But even with these brilliant leaders, there are many others in the ecosystem who have a role to play and make a significant difference. At the grassroots level, local clubs, community sports organizations and schools where football has traditionally been run by men need to go beyond just creating a girls’ section. They must ensure that these girls feel welcome, that there is a place for everyone, regardless of their background, that they can play and enjoy the game, and that there are female coaches, volunteers and committee members.

These are the things we need to track, measure and care for, rather than let our eyes safely go back to watching the latest Premier League transfers and national team world rankings.

Let’s not think that there is a purely gender inequality. Access and opportunity to play sports is a problem for many disadvantaged communities in the UK. And while we are not too carried away by the beautiful game, it is wider than just football. Girls and women across the country deserve the opportunity to play rugby, triathlon or golf.

00:46 ‘He’s coming home’: England press conference moment after Euro 2022 victory – video

In my sport of rowing, we are opening the doors of our wonderful sport more widely with the newly created Love Rowing National Trust and brilliant regional initiatives from London Youth Rowing to Warrington Youth Rowing, but there is still a lot to be done. Participation rates for people with disabilities remain unacceptably low, causing enormous moral and physical damage to a significant but marginalized section of society.

So, by all means, let’s take heart from Sunday night’s victory. Let’s take our ambition above everything we have achieved before, because we know that the impossible is now possible. Let’s start looking at what the Legacy really looks like every week, with the same care we take for the latest league results and world rankings. The cultural change and commitment required to turn the Lionesses’ victory into a lasting legacy is colossal, but the prize for the nation will be greater than any trophy or score.

Kat Bishop is an Olympic medal-winning rower, author of The Long Win, advisor to The True Athlete Project, and chairman of Love Rowing, the British Rowing charity.