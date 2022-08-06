New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke about his imprisonment in Russia Brittany Griner An American basketball superstar and Olympic gold medalist, and expressed confusion over the White House’s efforts to bring her back to prison for drug abuse in the US.

On an episode of the “Full Send” podcast this week, Musk questioned the White House’s aggressive push to negotiate Griner’s release when marijuana was still illegal.

“If the president is working so hard to free someone in prison in Russia for some weed, shouldn’t we be freeing people in America?” Kasturi asked on the show.

“There are people in America in prison for these same things. Shouldn’t we free them, too? My view is that people should not go to prison for non-violent drug offenses.”

Former US Marine Describes ‘Terrible’ Time in Russia Prison as Biden Negotiates to Release Griner, Whalen

A A Russian judge found Griner guilty She was convicted of drug possession and drug trafficking and sentenced to nine years in prison. She was also fined 1 million rubles, equivalent to about $16,200.

The United States will “pursue” a prisoner swap with Russia for American citizens Griner and Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday morning in Cambodia.

Blinken’s comments came when he was asked at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments about a possible prisoner swap.

“As you know, we have put forward a concrete proposal that Russia should engage with us. And what Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning and said publicly is that they are ready to engage through the channels that we have established to do that, and we will follow up. will,” Blinken said at a press conference in ASEAN.

Kasturi himself is not a regular drug user, he said Cannabis is found to be compromising to his work.

“I don’t think weed is that good for production,” Musk said. “I actually want to drive rockets and cars and run factories.”

The tech mogul was once shown smoking marijuana on an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

NASA is looking into Elon Musk’s marijuana use and whether it could be ‘a significant concern’

Musk smoked marijuana on an episode of Rogan’s show in 2018. Musk said he was not a regular user and asked if it was legal. After taking a puff from a tobacco-marijuana joint, the tech mogul handed it back.

In California, where the podcast was recorded, recreational marijuana use is legal, but SpaceX maintains a federal contract and the use of marijuana is against federal law.

Musk describes the podcast phenomenon as harmful.

“I didn’t expect such a response. The results were not good for me and for SpaceX,” Musk said. “Because it’s still federally illegal. Actually, it was pretty nuts, because I had to do random drug tests and stuff afterwards to prove I wasn’t a drug addict.”

Musk said he was upset by the increased scrutiny on his employees, recalling apologizing, “Sorry guys, I didn’t realize it was going to be such a big deal.”