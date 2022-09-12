New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t think he’s one of the best offensive players in the NBA right now, but in history.

The statement from Towns came as CBS Sports prompted him to allay any fears from Wolves fans about teaming up with Rudy Gobert, who the Jazz traded to Minnesota for multiple draft picks this offseason. After all, both players are centers, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

There are no problems in the towns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So putting us together really allows us to utilize that talent,” he said.

There’s no doubt Towns needs to be versatile on both ends of the court now with Gobert, but the former first overall pick has shown he can work well on the perimeter. At 6-foot-11, Towns shoots better than others of the same height and can defend guards if needed.

T-WOLVes celebrate Karl-Anthony Towns, team scoring record

While it’s an adjustment to working more in the paint, Towns is confident he can not only make it work, but also thrive as a pairing in the NBA. Because that’s the kind of person and fellow he is.

“I sacrificed on every level. I sacrificed my stories,” he said. “I probably sacrificed the No. 1 pick in college when I fully embraced the platoon system. You know, nobody else does that.

“I sacrificed everything, I sacrificed my life, I sacrificed time with my mother, I sacrificed public opinion on me, my team, my teammates, what they want to achieve for the betterment of their lives. .”

Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Arrested on Warrant at Miami Airport: Reports

As for one of the best players in NBA history, Towns, entering his seventh year in the league, still has some catching up to do before he can make that mark.

Towns should be praised for his shooting prowess, a skill that made him a three-time All-Star.

For his career, he is a 52.7% shooter from the field with a 39.7 three-point percentage. In his first All-Star season in 2017-18, Towns shot 42.1% from three-point land and averaged 3.5 shots per game from there.

And that platoon system he negotiated under head coach John Calipari at the University of Kentucky allowed him to develop his post-game less, a skill needed to be a great center in the NBA.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Towns can shoot, dish the rock when needed, and grab rebounds, making him one of the greatest all-around players in the NBA. It was the reason the T-Wolves quickly extended him to a five-year, $158.3 million contract in 2019.