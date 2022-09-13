New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faltered when pressed Tuesday on what the so-called Deinflation Act would do for Americans in the short term.

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre during a White House press briefing, not predicting the impact the actions of the IRA would have on most Americans a decade later. Jean-Pierre listed some programs that subsidize certain purchases, but did not provide examples of how the bill would reduce inflation.

“What exactly does the Inflation Reduction Act do to reduce inflation in the short run?” asked a reporter.

Jean-Pierre responded, “Look, expert economists have told themselves … that the Inflation Reduction Act would be beneficial to allow for an additional three hundred billion dollar deficit.” “It’s very important because there’s $1.7 billion in deficit reduction under this administration right now. It’s going to help reduce even more, which is very important.”

“So, look, we’ve heard from Republicans and Democrats [were] US Treasury Secretaries Say Inflation Will Fall We have heard from more than 126 economists that this will bring down inflation,” she added.

The reporter reiterated, pointing out that many of the policies won’t reach Americans until 2024 or 2026.

“Is it fair to suggest to people that they’re going to see some deflation right now when people are losing so much?” The reporter pressed.

“Well, that’s not true,” Jean-Pierre said before listing several programs that grant tax credits or rebates for installing things like home solar panels and energy-saving windows and doors.

The exchange came the same day the US announced that consumer price index inflation rose to 8.3%. Inflation in the grocery store that Jean-Pierre didn’t mention is hitting Americans hard.