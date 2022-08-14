New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday sought to deflect accusations by Republicans that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on former President Donald Trump’s personal residence months before the midterm elections was politically motivated.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Rip suggested that Trump would be Biden’s top rival in the 2024 presidential election and the attack. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y. Jean-Pierre was asked to respond to Friday’s comments by Mar-a-Lago comes less than 100 days before the crucial 2022 midterms.

“The FBI attack on President Trump was a complete abuse and overreach of its authority,” Stefanik said in a clip played for Jean-Pierre.

“So, to comment on what I just heard, it’s not true,” responded Jean-Pierre. “The judiciary, when it comes to enforcement of the law, is independent. This is what we believe and this is what the President has said. This is not about politicizing anything. This is not true at all.

“And let me remind those of us on the other side that the FBI director was appointed by the president’s predecessor,” Jean-Pierre continued. “When Merrick Garland is actually confirmed, I would remind the other people that this is a bipartisan fashion. So again, this is not what this is about. We don’t interfere. We don’t have a brief. The Justice Department, again, when it comes to law enforcement matters, it’s independent, completely independent. . and I’m not going to comment on that. None of us do, because we’re going to let it. [Attorney General] Merrick Garland speaks for himself.”

For the first time in US history, the FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at the home of a former president – Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where they found boxes containing various levels of classification, including top secret. and confidential information.

The search warrant, which was unsealed by a judge days later, showed the FBI search was connected to a violation of the Espionage Act.

The former president is disputing the classification and says the records are declassified.

Jean-Pierre told ABC’s Jonathan Karl that the White House, like the rest of the country, will be aware of the aftermath of the attack in real time.

“We learned about all of this the same way the American people learned about it through public reports, through you, through your reporting, and through every other reporter who talked about it,” she said. “That’s how we learned what was going on.”

