White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Biden’s student loan handout plan would cost about $24 billion a year — assuming 75% of those eligible would take advantage of it.

“The other part of this… we’re going to see as well,” Jean-Pierre told CNN’s Dan Lemon when pressed on when the White House would release a cost estimate for the plan.

She continued, “I said people will take us on this student loan relief plan that the president has put in place, so I guessed 75%, so we’re going to share what that looks like. I want to give you a little bit. We’re thinking about how it’s going to … how it’s going to move forward.”

The $24 billion-a-year estimate released Thursday under the nonpartisan Committee for the Analysis of a Responsible Federal Budget, the program will cost between $440 and $600 billion, settled on a central estimate of about $500 billion.

If 75% of eligible participants benefit, Jean-Pierre estimates the cost would be about $240 billion over 10 years, and closer to $320 billion with 100% participation.

Earlier Thursday, she acknowledged that the Biden administration is still unsure about spending and will depend more on borrowers and how many loans will be repaid.

“All of this, when it comes to spending, depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” Jean-Pierre said. “It depends on how many borrowers take this opportunity before we get a real understanding.”

She argued that the cost would be offset by deficit reduction, which is included in other Biden administration priorities.

Jean-Pierre also dodged questions from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Ducey on Wednesday.

“When you forgive a debt you don’t just make the debt disappear,” Ducey insisted after the press secretary initially dodged his first question. “Who’s paying for this?”

She continues to argue that Biden’s wins have reduced the deficit, which will help pay for the program.

Biden announced Up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday. Students who attended college using federal Pell Grants qualify for $20,000, while those who do not use the program are eligible for a $10,000 forgiveness. The handout only applies to borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.