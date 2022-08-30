New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Twitter users claimed Monday that Fox News’ Peter Ducey stumped White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the border crisis.

During the press briefing, Ducey asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s policy on unvaccinated travelers entering the United States. He used the example of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was barred from the US Open for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ducey noted that thousands of immigrants are entering the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status. Jean-Pierre initially dismissed the question as two separate matters, but he continued to press.

“But how are these two different things? Someone coming on a plane who isn’t vaccinated. That’s okay. Someone goes into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated and they’re allowed to stay? Why?” Doocy asked.

White House says US and tennis player not ‘two different things’, unvaccinated immigrants allowed

“But that’s how it works,” Jean-Pierre said.

“That’s what’s going on,” Doocy shot back. “I know it’s not what you want. But it’s happening.”

“But it’s not like someone walked in and—” Jean-Pierre faltered.

“That’s exactly what’s happening,” repeated Ducey.

Social media users once again attacked the press secretary for failing to answer a question properly and misrepresenting the border crisis.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, “They could, at least, find someone better at lying for this job…”

“They can’t square it,” wrote Spectator contributor Stephen Miller.

New York Post columnist Carol Markowicz wrote, “Somebody send Jean-Pierre some videos.”

MSNBC Professor: Supporters of Illegal Immigrants to NYC Are ‘Racist’ Like Segregationists

Radio host Ross Kaminsky tweeted, “If you’re going to lie so much (for a president who likes you so much, like the last president) you better be competent. Not KJP.”

“Who do you believe, 18 months of footage or your eyes?” joked Nate Madden, communications director for Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

“The idea that anyone from the Biden White House can say that people aren’t walking across the southern border of the United States is either lying or ignorant. Can we get a fact check on this? Because today the White House straight up lied,” Trump 2020 press communications director Erin Perrin wrote.

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan argued on August 18 that the border crisis under President Biden is the biggest he has seen in 35 years. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 2 million immigrant crossings in fiscal year 2022, doubling the number from 2021.