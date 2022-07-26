New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

White House Press Secretary Carine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that “economic indicators…do not indicate we are in a recession or pre-recession.”

Generally, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicates that the United States is in a recession. This metric is traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has thrown out several officials to dispute the definition of a recession.

At a White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about President Biden’s statement that “we will not go into recession.”

She responded, “So, if you look at the economic indicators as the president is presenting, if you look at the labor market, right now, we’re looking at historic unemployment. If you look at low unemployment at 3.6, if you look at the average amount of jobs created, It is around 400 [thousand] Every month. These indicators do not indicate that we are in a recession or even pre-recession.”

A clip of her reaction was shared on Twitter and mocked.

“Let me help you. Two quarters straight Negative growth = recession. We’re there,” wrote Buzz Patterson, a conservative columnist.

“The Biden White House doesn’t want you to think GDP is an economic indicator,” Townhall managing editor Spencer Brown wrote.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted, “She refuses to define ‘recession’ at this briefing. Will she say ‘pre-recession’ since she brought it up, or not?”

“Two back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth,” said Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa called it a “pants on fire rhythm.”

Inflation is at a 40-year high, driven by President Biden’s COVID-19 spending and energy policies and the Federal Reserve’s money printing. Many worry that Fed interest rate hikes, along with Biden’s energy policies, will push the US into recession.

Biden’s approval rating is at a record low, with only 19% support from Hispanics. Pundits predict that this will hurt Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.