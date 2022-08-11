New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Exclusive – Two friends of the late Karen Swift, the Tennessee mother of four whose body was found a decade ago in December 2011, are speaking out after Swift’s husband was charged with murder earlier this week after she disappeared in October of that year. .

A Dyer County grand jury on Monday indicted David Swift, a former Dyersburg man who moved to Alabama, on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 44-year-old wife. Swift pleaded not guilty during Wednesday’s hearing.

“We just want justice for Karen and our hearts go out to her children,” Angie Gallagher, a longtime friend of Karen Swift, told Fox News Digital. “… My husband and I went to the hearing this morning, and he said, ‘You’ve been looking forward to this trip for a long time,’ and I said, “Yeah, but why don’t I get excited about it? Or relieved?’ And that’s because there are four other victims,” she said of Swift’s children.

Gallagher added that while Karen Swift’s loved ones are one step closer to getting justice, David Swift, who is being represented by a public defender, is going to make the process more difficult as he prepares for trial.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff, David Swift was the last person to see his wife and the mother of their children alive after returning from a Halloween party on the night of October 30, 2011. office. According to WREG, she was missing for more than a month before hunters discovered her body in a comet near her home on December 10, 2011. She filed for divorce weeks before she died.

Autopsy report issued in 2018 and received woman Karen Swift died of blunt force trauma to the head. According to the outlet, she was partially clothed and suffered other injuries at the time of her death.

David Swift has since remarried and lives in Alabama but was extradited to Dyer County after his arrest.

“We’ve been told for years by law enforcement that the evidence only points to one place,” Janet Ross, another longtime friend of Karen Swift, told Fox News Digital. “It wasn’t shock that he was arrested, but it was shock that there was an arrest in the first place because it’s been so long. You know, you start to give up.”

Both friends said they avoided discussing the matter so as not to compromise their friend’s efforts to get justice.

Gallagher described Karen Swift as a “good friend”, who was “sweet”, “kind” and “strong-willed”, except when her husband “always told her what to do”.

Gallagher and Ross noticed the effect David Swift had on their friend when they all gathered for Hugh’s school reunion and noticed that she was quieter than usual, which was not the “Karen” they knew at school.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box was “delighted” after a grand jury announced indictments Monday against David Swift, after his office spent a decade in contact with her mother, Carol Johnson, to investigate Karen Swift’s death, according to a Facebook post. .

Box promised Johnson that she would get justice for her daughter.

“As soon as possible [David] Swift was handcuffed, I called Carol to tell her the news. I’ve always told her I believe this case will go to trial, and today, we had a very emotional conversation,” Box said in a statement Monday. “She just wants justice for her daughter.”

Box said his office “has spent literally thousands of hours on this case, and much of that time has been spent dispelling false information and rumors.” Investigators “never gave up and just kept checking for evidence.”

“[T]One thing that became clear from the early stages of the investigation into Karen’s death was that David was always a suspect because all the evidence pointed to him,” the sheriff said. “We were able to rule out anyone and everyone else involved in this tragic incident. murder and the grand jury today made the right decision by indicting him on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office closed its investigation into Karen Swift’s murder in October 2019 and turned over evidence to District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office at the time. Goodman’s office presented that evidence to the grand jury that ultimately indicted David Swift.

“I’m very pleased that the district attorney, our prosecutor, was interested enough to present this case to a grand jury,” Box said. “I thank District Attorney General Danny Goodman for looking into this and doing the right thing today.”

If convicted, Swift faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.