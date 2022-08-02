Karen Carney Winners were stunning at the Euros that hit

Tueit was a journey. There were many obstacles in the path to this historic victory, which created a group of England legends who won the European Championship. The journey does not stop because England has won. Now we have everyone’s attention, we need this to continue.

I was overwhelmed with emotions after the final whistle. I didn’t expect it – it was unprecedented for me – but it shows how much it means to those who have been part of England women’s football for many years.

I woke up at 6 am on the day of the match because I was so excited. I was excited, but excited. I worked for Wembley, which helped keep me distracted because I was always talking to people. When you are a player you can influence things, but watching from the stands when you are so interested and want them to succeed is terrible.

When Germany’s best player gets injured in the warm-up and there’s a fight for the goal in the first minute, but Mary Earps claims it, you think, “Our time has come.” I never thought that we would lose; I just didn’t want it to go to penalties because it was 50-50. We were all so devastated when the equalizer kicked in, but once we got through the storm I felt really confident. I said before the game that England would win 2-1 in extra time. I probably should have said it louder.

I got there at 1pm and it was packed; The Olympic Way was full of people, such a joyful atmosphere. I entered the ground very early and was quite high, so I had to hear people’s reactions when they entered. Many of this audience had not been to Wembley or the women’s games before. I sat and listened as everyone came in and said, “Wow!” This tournament had the wow factor; it swept the nation. It was a pleasant environment, safe and inclusive – everything you need for a major event.

It’s great that on Monday we had a victory parade, because it’s not a given. This gives the women’s sport prominence and legacy. These players deserve this celebratory moment, and they are pleased to see it. It’s a fantasy that people came out, but it’s right. England just won the European Championship and this team is a legend and will continue to carry that status for the rest of their lives. The lionesses were simply amazing, the best team in the competition. They went from strength to strength. This is their time.

Left to right: Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott and Kira Walsh celebrate in Trafalgar Square. Photograph: Lynn Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

My good friend Jill Scott has been enjoying herself from the moment she came to lip-synchate readers to performing on stage in Trafalgar Square and beyond. We had a video call while she was at the victory party and, unsurprisingly, everyone was having a good time. She notices important moments, knows when to celebrate, and knows how to make everyone around her feel special and have a great time. She is a fantastic role model. I’m so proud of them, but most of all Jill: she has bronze and silver, but now she has gold and no one deserves it more.

The next morning after last night, there was no shortage of sunglasses in the squad. Adrenaline for players means they usually stay up until 4 am after a game, so after winning the European Championship, sleeping through the night and eating on the way to the victory parade is the bare minimum. This is what those who made history should do.

Football needs to gain momentum and seize opportunities. It starts again. This tournament drew full stadiums and a record TV audience, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Every girl should have the right to play. Only 63% of schools offer girls the opportunity to play football in PE. We must strive for a high level from grassroots to international football; we need consistent attendance at Women’s Super League and England matches to keep the momentum going. The final was the hottest ticket around. It would be easier for me to get a ticket to the final of the European men’s championship last summer than to Sunday’s Wembley – such is the potential of the women’s game.

It will be interesting to see how the team moves forward under Sarina Wigman, especially with less than 12 months left before the World Cup. She has done an incredible job in a relatively short amount of time since taking office. Nothing negative came out of the camp about her. Usually you only hear bad things, but she is respected by everyone. The players seem to love her.

It is her merit that all the players knew what they were doing. There was never any stress or anxiety; they constantly played with calmness and faith. The team’s attitude reflects leadership and this England team is a mirror of their manager. Everyone has the ability to give instructions, try to make a game plan, but the best coaches make it easy and make it look easy. She made it. the whole squad knew their roles and responsibilities, and it all came together. That’s what makes good leadership.

I want to send a huge congratulations to the England team and staff. They inspired the nation and future generations. They deserve everything they get. It was a joy to be a witness.