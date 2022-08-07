Kareem Hunt’s Cleveland Browns are in the running for a new contract

BEREA, Ohio – Kareem Hunt is in training camp for the Cleveland Browns. However, Hunt has sat out the team’s practices for the past two days as he tries to get a new contract from the team. A league source confirmed to the Akron Beacon Journal.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the controversy.

The team is likely to fine Hunt for his actions. He is set to earn a base salary of $1.35 million with a $4.9 million roster bonus per Spotrac.

Hunt is in the final year of a two-year, $13.25 million extension he signed in 2020. He talked about his desire to sign a new deal to stay in Cleveland during his youth camp in his hometown of Willoughby, Ohio, in June. .

“I hope I get paid,” Hunt said at the time. “So you know, whatever decision they make, they know I’m going to come out there and give it my all and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Hunt is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season in which he missed nine games due to injuries. That included missing five games with a calf injury in an Oct. 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, followed by an ankle injury in a Dec. 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens — a bout with Covid-19 that left him with the final. Four games a year.

Those injuries didn’t appear to slow down much of the chase in the offseason program or the first week of camp. He hasn’t spoken to the media since camp began, saying in June that he was fine.

“I’m fine, I’m 100%,” Hunt said then. “I had some time this offseason to heal up and get back to it. So the body is fine, nothing is bothering me.”

Hunt had 22 catches for 174 yards a year ago with 386 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns on 78 carries. He had 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on 319 attempts, along with 97 more catches for 763 yards and six touchdowns, as the Browns signed him prior to the 2019 season.

Hunt, a former NFL rushing leader, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 for his involvement in two off-field altercations in which he was caught on videotape kicking and kicking a woman. He was suspended his first eight games with the Browns for that incident.

