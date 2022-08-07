New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kareem Hunt reportedly wants to leave the Cleveland Browns.

Hunt, a Pro Bowl running back in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, requested a trade from the Browns on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports reported On Saturday Hunt was telling some members of the team he wanted to be “paid or traded” and the running back wants to stay in Cleveland but is believed to be looking to make more money.

Cleveland declined to honor Hunt’s trade request, ESPN reported. Hunt reportedly decided to hold off until he was offered a better deal or traded.

The Browns signed Hunt in February 2019 after the Chiefs released him following the revelation of a 2018 incident in which he was seen assaulting a woman on security footage. He was not charged with a crime but was suspended for the first eight games of the season.

He had three total touchdowns in his first season and developed into a formidable backup to star running back Nick Chubb. However, injuries derailed Hunt’s 2021 season. He played in only eight games, scoring five rushing touchdowns and recording 386 yards on the ground.

Hunt signed a two-year, $10.83 million extension in 2020.

He is set to receive a $1.35 million salary and a $4.9 million roster bonus in 2022, according to Spotrac.