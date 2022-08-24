New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kanye West will not face prosecution for the allegations Hit the fan During an altercation in Los Angeles earlier this year.

A spokesperson said the 45-year-old rapper will not be charged with battery over the January incident. Angels The city attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday.

“After a thorough and careful consideration of all the evidence, our office is declining to file criminal charges based on any reasonable grounds regarding the incident involving Kanye West that occurred on January 13, 2022,” attorney Mike Feuer of LA City spokesman Rob Wilcox told Fox News Digital.

In January, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that West was under investigation following an altercation between the Yeezy designer and another man around 3 a.m. on January 13.

The victim filed a battery report and named West as a suspect, the officer told Fox News Digital.

“Kanye West was leaving a local eatery and he was engaged to the male victim. The victim called the police. By the time police arrived, Kanye West was gone,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

“We are following up and investigating what the alleged battery was related to,” the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, West’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, told Forbes that the 24-time Grammy Award winner was “satisfied with the resolution because it found my client was not at fault.”

Goldstein said West repeatedly “made every effort” to distance himself from the alleged victim, “his behavior became that of an aggressive robber” and he allegedly followed the Chicago native to three different locations.

Goldstein told the outlet that West provided the L.A. City Attorney’s Office with video, photos and witness statements to corroborate his claims.

Fox 11 reported that the incident happened when a fan asked West for his autograph outside the members-only Soho Warehouse in downtown LA.

At the time, the rapper was engaged in a high-profile fling with the actress Julia Fox, West was reportedly not with her at the time of the incident, but the pair had been spotted together at West’s Hollywood hotspot Delilah the night before.

West faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison if convicted of misdemeanor battery.

In 2013, West pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery after an altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport. He was sentenced to two years of probation, anger management classes and 250 hours of community service.