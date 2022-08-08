closer
Kanye West enters the chat.

After a A busy weekend for the Kardashian family, Rapper and soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, West took to Instagram to acknowledge Pete Davidson and Kardashian’s nine-month relationship.

Never one to hide his feelings, West posted a fake cover from “The New York Times” announcing that Skate Davidson, West’s nickname for Pete, had “died at 28.”

of the West Reluctance and discomfort Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship was hostile and messy from the beginning.

Kanye West Deletes Twitter, Instagram Accounts — Again

Kanye West has resumed his Instagram antics by posting this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times".

(Instagram)

The “Jesus Walks” artist has shared a lot about their relationship since being fired, even getting himself suspended from the social platform.

West’s obsession with the relationship comes from him Not interested in divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post by the rapper, in which Kardashian and Davidson spent Valentine’s together, West wrote, “I don’t have a beef with Kim, I love my family and I’m not going to give up on that story.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in the midst of a divorce since the reality star filed in February 2021. West didn't take too well to Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

(Getty Images)

The couple shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Keertana.

Meanwhile, Davidson, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that read, “What.. I feel like s–t,” the day after the rumors swirled. He and Kardashian are over.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week.

(Getty Images)

Davidson has not commented on West’s Instagram post.

Fans took to the comment section, with mixed reactions.

One wrote, “YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK,” while another commented, “Put this god down. You are free to rise up.”

Kanye West was met with comments after posting the fake "The New York Times" Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's front page on his Instagram marked the death of their relationship.

(Getty Images)

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.