Kanye West enters the chat.

After a A busy weekend for the Kardashian family, Rapper and soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, West took to Instagram to acknowledge Pete Davidson and Kardashian’s nine-month relationship.

Never one to hide his feelings, West posted a fake cover from “The New York Times” announcing that Skate Davidson, West’s nickname for Pete, had “died at 28.”

of the West Reluctance and discomfort Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship was hostile and messy from the beginning.

Kanye West Deletes Twitter, Instagram Accounts — Again

The “Jesus Walks” artist has shared a lot about their relationship since being fired, even getting himself suspended from the social platform.

West’s obsession with the relationship comes from him Not interested in divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post by the rapper, in which Kardashian and Davidson spent Valentine’s together, West wrote, “I don’t have a beef with Kim, I love my family and I’m not going to give up on that story.”

The couple shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Keertana.

Meanwhile, Davidson, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that read, “What.. I feel like s–t,” the day after the rumors swirled. He and Kardashian are over.

Davidson has not commented on West’s Instagram post.

Fans took to the comment section, with mixed reactions.

One wrote, “YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK,” while another commented, “Put this god down. You are free to rise up.”