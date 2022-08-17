New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kanye WestLast week he said he was inspired by the “homeless”, and is reportedly selling his new fashion collection that looks like garbage bags.

A A viral tweet The shopper’s snap, which showed West’s Yeezy Gap collection black bags uncharacteristically spilling out, drew backlash from some fans.

“This is how they sell Yeezy GAP,” the tweet said. “The sales associate said you were crazy to see them put it on hangers and he wanted this. They won’t even help you find your size, you have to dig through everything.”

The user later tweeted, “Do you think Kanye is mad at me??”

One commenter wrote, “Balenciaga & Kanye’s fetish the The homeless as ‘fashion muses’ It’s the fault of the billionaires… They don’t see the plight of the people anymore, they don’t see the people who are suffering, they see the opportunity to “cheat” and profit from it… It’s disgusting.” The collection was designed by Balenciaga. .

“Working at Yeezy Gap would be hell,” wrote another, showing a clip from the push bargain shopper sitcom.

A third wrote, “Fishing a $240 hoodie out of a trash bag.”

Another shopper, who took the picture at a different store, said the clothes were folded and employees helped find sizes, but the clothes were still in bags.

Another commenter said “from his throne of insanity you’re “insane” for a weirdly demanding casual outfit, so now everyone has to rummage through bags for an hour to find the size you’re looking for. It’s all laborious and annoying.”

“Finally, something to satisfy my instincts,” joked another.

A commenter who said he saw the same display at a store in Houston wrote, “As a former visuals manager I can say that if I were still on the visuals team I would give up my job.”

“You shouldn’t be surprised,” said one person who disagreed [are] former manager” because they “couldn’t see the creative vision.”

West’s collection was first showcased in February and hit stores last month.