After facing backlash for selling his new Yeezy Gap clothing as trash bags, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye “Ye” West is defending and clarifying his creative freedom in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn.

“I’m an innovator and I’m not here to apologize for my ideas,” West said in an interview that aired Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Forgive us for any thinking that doesn’t come across exactly as they want us to think.”

West, who first announced the Yeezy Gap collaboration in 2020, explained how his message was being misrepresented and misunderstood in a viral social media thread, saying his mission was to try to make dressing easier.

The rapper wanted to challenge traditional fashion conventions by selling clothes in construction bags, although Twitter users criticized West, saying the look-alike trash bags mocked the homeless and less fortunate.

“I was literally working on homeless shelters here. While I was doing it there was a document that the city came in and tore down my creations,” West said. “So no one can tell me that I’m sensitive to things that I think about every day and actually put my mind and creativity to.”

Clothes were reportedly folded in large black bags on the floor to encourage shoppers to informally approach and help them with what they wanted to buy.

“The reason I came to the Gap was to make balanced clothing,” says West. “I remember [Dominican Republic]It’s like going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just being happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like a child.”

Expanding on the messaging, West says the clothing show is meant to make life easier and informal so we can all basically get dressed in the dark.

“It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. It’s not just a collaboration of some celebrity,” West said. “This is my life.”

West also called out Legacy and social media, saying they shouldn’t “clown” creators because it could spread to other creators and make them less motivated.

“I’m fighting for a position, to be able to change clothes and give people the best design at a price they can afford,” the rapper continued.

“We need to take better care of each other. We need to respect our mavericks. We need to respect people who are heads of industry who are trying to do something to bring our country back.”

West spoke to Fox News from the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga experience at the Gap’s flagship store in Times Square, where the rapper said he’s headed to London next to continue designing this latest fashion vision.

Fox News’ Eric Shawn and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.