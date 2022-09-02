New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kanye West He’s back on Instagram and calling out members directly involved with his family that he shares Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, West uploaded several posts where he said he doesn’t “discriminate” against brands like Adidas, and that his kids won’t be in Playboy like Kris Jenner has Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

West also stated that “I’m the father of the children” and said that his estranged wife has nothing to do with where his four children go to school.

“Don’t let chris make you a playboy like kyle and kim do hollywood pornography destroyed my family a big brothel i face addiction instagram encourages it can’t let this happen to northy and chicago,” he wrote alongside the screenshot. Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villaroel.

He appears to be feuding with Kardashian over where his kids go to school. “My kids go to Donda, they don’t go to Sierra Canyon,” he wrote on Instagram.

West shared a candid screenshot with Kardashian, where she wrote, “Can you please stop,” to which he replied, “No. We need to talk in person. You can’t tell me where my kids go to school. Why would you? Are you half white?”

Another screenshot shows Kardashian arguing with West on behalf of her mother. “Please tell him to stop mentioning my name,” the screenshot reads. “I’m almost 67 and I don’t always feel great and it causes me endless stress.”

West responded directly to Jenner and called her out “Friends of Clinton.”

“On my black kids and where they go to school,” he retorted. “They don’t do Playboy and sex tapes.”

He continued: “Tell your Clinton friends to get me. I’m here.”

The rapper also asked Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson to step in. “We are on this 2gthr,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of their names.

West and Kardashian have previously feuded on Instagram, which played a role in the “Yeezy” founder’s page being suspended for 24 hours in March for violating the platform’s harassment policy.

After the “Daily Show” host discussed the ongoing feud between West, Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson on an episode of his show, West violated the platform’s policies when he made a racial slur against Noah via an Instagram post.

Noah recently defended West against cancellation culture and explained why he criticized the rapper’s decision to ban him from performing at the Grammys earlier this year when the comedian hosted.

“Humans are a paradox,” the “Daily Show” host said Thursday on the “Awards Circuit” podcast. “We can love the people we hate, and we can hate the people we love. Humans as a whole are a complex paradox. So, I don’t want to live in a world where people are constantly discarded like pieces of garbage. .”

The Grammys banned West from performing after his Instagram post, but the comedian, who hosted the awards show, tweeted in March that he had nothing to do with the decision and asked the Recording Academy to “advise Kanye not to cancel Kanye.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Kirtan.