Kansas residents have voted against a state constitutional amendment that would have given state lawmakers the ability to regulate abortion, the Associated Press projects.

With Tuesday’s vote, Kansas became the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue after the Supreme Court’s ruling struck down federal protections for abortion granted under the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Both of them were given a constitutional amendment through a campaign called Value Elected representatives have the ability to pass legislation regulating abortion in Kansas, which the state Supreme Court previously limited after the 1859 Kansas Constitution granted a “natural right” to abortion. At the time the AP called the race, voters rejected the amendment by more than 20 percentage points.

State Supreme Court in 2019 The ban was lifted In a 6-1 decision on surgical abortions, the state constitution protects women’s choice to participate in the procedure as a “right.”

The court ruled that the state constitution included language from the Declaration of Independence recognizing that certain rights pre-empted the nation. One of the declaration’s “inherent, inalienable rights,” the court said, is “personal autonomy,” which covers decisions about abortion.

“This right allows a woman to make her own decisions about her body, health, family structure and family life – including whether to continue a pregnancy,” The majority opinion was read .

Before Tuesday’s result, supporters and coalitions in favor of the amendment faced local and national opposition, with out-of-state donors and pro-choice groups spending millions to protect abortion in Kansas.

Filed with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission last month, financial statements from Kansans for Constitutional Freedom (KCF), a group that bills itself as a “bipartisan coalition of reproductive rights advocates and affiliates,” revealed 71% of the $6.54 million. It is donations from out-of-state organizations. An estimated 29% of contributions are received from residents or groups in Kansas.

Notably, 22% of donations received by KCF came from abortion providers or abortion lobbying organizations in and out of state.

Among the largest donations KCF has received are $1.38 million from the SixteenThirty Fund, a powerful left-wing dark money group, and $850,000 from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, Kansas’ advocacy arm for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, also donated more than $490,000.

In contrast, Value Them Both (VTB), a direct opposition coalition to the KCF, urged constituents to say yes to the amendment, which it reported to the commission for less than 1% of the $4.66 million it received. – State Donors.

Notably, VTB has received at least one contribution of more than $1 million from a single organization. Other significant contributions received by VTB came from religious groups, mostly Catholic institutions in the state. The Archdiocese of Kansas City contributed $2.1 million, while the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contributed $300,000.