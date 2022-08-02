type here...
TOP STORIES Kansas vote on abortion could be close
TOP STORIES

Kansas vote on abortion could be close

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Political posters for a vote on the Kansas state constitutional amendment on abortion rights stand side by side in courtyards in Overland Park, Kansas, on July 16, 2022.

Dylan Lisen/Kansas News Service


hide title

switch title

Dylan Lisen/Kansas News Service

Political posters for a vote on the Kansas state constitutional amendment on abortion rights stand side by side in courtyards in Overland Park, Kansas, on July 16, 2022.

Dylan Lisen/Kansas News Service

LAWRENCE, Kansas. Today, Kansas voters will decide whether their state constitution should explicitly protect abortion. Protesters against the amendment took to the streets, and rallies in support of it are held in church sanctuaries. It also prompted millions of dollars of campaign funding to pour into the state from across the country.

Supporters say the amendment does not ban abortion. They argue that this will fix what they see as state court abuse by lifting some of the state’s previous restrictions on abortion. For example, the law shot down in December that mandatory special medical examinations for abortion providers could take effect if voters change the state constitution next week.

As the state races to vote, the campaign’s arguments have been divisive, and voting close.

“After all, the vast majority of Kansans are with us,” Mercedes Schlapp said during a recent rally at Central Christian Church in Wichita. Schlapp’s husband, Matt Schlapp, is chairman of the American Conservative Union. They argued that the vote was simply putting abortion policy back in the hands of legislators.

“They understand the importance of this amendment to protect women and our unborn children.”

But at least some polls do not confirm this. According to the 2021 Kansas Speaks Poll by Fort Hays State University.most Kansas residents support at least some access to abortion services.

Alesha Doane, an expert on abortion policy at the University of Kansas, says the anti-abortion work over the past 30 years has had one goal: a complete ban on abortion in Kansas.

Protests have erupted even in some of the most conservative communities in the western part of the state – Hayes, Dodge City and Garden City.

Previous articleDemocratic ‘apocalyptic’ scare tactics ineffective, negatively impacting primaries: NY Times guest essay
Next articleHouse panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California deputies uncover more than 40 pounds of cocaine while investigating suspected drug dealer

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

For Women Wins $1M in Ad Blitz Supporting Female GOP Lawmakers Fighting for Lower Gas Prices

closer Video Myra Flores: Tacos and music won't win Latinos votes Rep....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Unsealed Dep v. Heard Docs Says Johnny Depp Is Suffering From Erectile Dysfunction

closer Video Fans cheer for Johnny Depp in LondonNewYou can listen...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Red Sox trade reliever Jake Diekman to White Sox, acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from Reds

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Bike tours take off post-Covid, as a recent trip to Portugal proved as much

closer Video Look for alternative means of travel during extreme heat: Expert...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Climate change is warming Canada’s vast boreal forests, increasing the risk of fires and disease.

The boreal forest extends across Canada, providing habitat for a range of birds and other wildlife. (Contributed by...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News