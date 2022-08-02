Kansas vote on abortion could be close

Enlarge this image switch title Dylan Lisen/Kansas News Service

LAWRENCE, Kansas. Today, Kansas voters will decide whether their state constitution should explicitly protect abortion. Protesters against the amendment took to the streets, and rallies in support of it are held in church sanctuaries. It also prompted millions of dollars of campaign funding to pour into the state from across the country.

Supporters say the amendment does not ban abortion. They argue that this will fix what they see as state court abuse by lifting some of the state’s previous restrictions on abortion. For example, the law shot down in December that mandatory special medical examinations for abortion providers could take effect if voters change the state constitution next week.

As the state races to vote, the campaign’s arguments have been divisive, and voting close.

“After all, the vast majority of Kansans are with us,” Mercedes Schlapp said during a recent rally at Central Christian Church in Wichita. Schlapp’s husband, Matt Schlapp, is chairman of the American Conservative Union. They argued that the vote was simply putting abortion policy back in the hands of legislators.

“They understand the importance of this amendment to protect women and our unborn children.”

But at least some polls do not confirm this. According to the 2021 Kansas Speaks Poll by Fort Hays State University.most Kansas residents support at least some access to abortion services.

Alesha Doane, an expert on abortion policy at the University of Kansas, says the anti-abortion work over the past 30 years has had one goal: a complete ban on abortion in Kansas.

Protests have erupted even in some of the most conservative communities in the western part of the state – Hayes, Dodge City and Garden City.