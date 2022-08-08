New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dozens of people suffered gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study released Friday.

Outbreaks of the bacteria and virus were linked to the splash park at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard.

The CDC report, based on a survey of 404 people who visited the splash park between May 28 and June 19 of last year, said 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became ill with norovirus. At least four people were admitted to the hospital.

While both illnesses were linked to splash pad water in the mouth, the illness was not linked to any zoo animals, according to the report.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against the park, the Wichita Eagle reported. One of them was settled, but the other two are pending.

The splash park, about 14 miles west of Wichita, was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading the pump and filtration system and undergoing a health inspection.

Matt Fouts, director of the wildlife park, told the paper that he did not find the study useful, although it was meant to “analyze the data to learn from the past”.

“Other than making sure you have a ‘do not swallow’ sign, there was little advice for other splash parks and the inspection didn’t provide any additional insight,” Fouts said. “However, it did confirm that there were no additional incidents as we took the situation seriously and looked for ways to enhance our systems and processes so that the splash park is safer than ever.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.