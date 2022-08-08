New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lance Leipold stepped into the head coach’s office for the first time at Kansas, the worst program in Division I football, amid dire circumstances and at a time of year when everything seemed to get worse.

The Jayhawks were winless in 2020 under Les Miles, who resigned in disgrace amid allegations of sexual misconduct during his time at LSU. The scandal led to the departure of athletic director Jeff Long, threw the entire program into turmoil during a crucial recruiting period and led to spring practices.

Leipold never practiced with the Jayhawks until the start of fall camp last year.

So even though they won just two games in his debut and unfortunately extended their losing streak to No. 13, the point Leipold started from this fall is far better than where he stood a year ago.

“There are so many different things to good,” Leipold said. “We’ve said it a lot of times, the player knows the coaches, knows what to expect. We still have a lot of new guys, and the uncertainty and moving around — where do I go next? — everybody understands and we’re in a much better place.”

The longtime small-college coach pauses for a moment and reflects on last season.

“Last year, two or three weeks into training camp we were still evaluating,” Leipold recalled. “We have an idea now. We may still be evaluating, but we’re making progress at the same time. That’s a good feeling.”

The challenge now is to turn development into success.

Six coaches have failed to produce a winning season since the Jayhawks went 8-5 under Mark Mangino in 2008, and none have managed more than one conference win. That includes Charlie Weis, who flashed Lawrence Super Bowl rings, and Miles, who won a national championship with the Tigers.

The 58-year-old Leipold has more substance than style and could be just what the Jayhawks need to climb the Big 12 standings. He cut his teeth at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Whitewater, went 109-6 and won six national titles in eight seasons at the Division III school, then turned around a lowly Division I program in Buffalo.

Leipold accomplished all of that by standing in contrast to many young, hotshot coaches in major college football whose success is largely tied to their ability to recruit five-star prospects. He’s a football coach in the truest sense, not the CEO of a corporation, and hangs his tattered hat on his ability to take good players and turn them into great ones.

He’d rather be on the practice field with his hand in the dirt than staring at spreadsheets in his office.

“There are expectations, you know? There’s really no gray. There’s black and white,” said Kansas defensive end Sam Burt, who is on his third coach since starting his career with David Beaty. “He knows what he’s doing. The whole coaching staff knows what it’s doing. And like I said, there’s no gray area. It’s always this way or that way, if that makes sense.”

This makes perfect sense if you know Leipold’s career arc.

He spent time at Doane, Nebraska, an NAIA school, and Nebraska-Omaha, whose football program no longer exists. And the two stints Leipold had at the Division I level were under two other full-time coaches: He was a graduate assistant to Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez in the early 1990s and worked with Frank Solich at Nebraska in the early 2000s.

“Where we’re going, how we’re doing — that’s Year 1,” Leipold said. “I think now that this group has a determination about how they want to approach things and how they want to change the direction of this program.”

There was clear progress from last season, highlighted by a dramatic overtime win at Texas, and a productive spring program along with a full recruiting cycle have built that momentum.

“It just feels different how we attack everything: the tempo, the pace, the excitement,” Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan said. “We believe in what we’ve done this offseason. We don’t want to go through (another rebuild).”

Instead, the Jayhawks want to get it done.

That work continues on Sept. 2 when they open their season against Tennessee Tech. The non-league game against Duke will be preceded by back-to-back road games against Big 12 foe West Virginia and future conference rival Houston.

Those four games will help tell if Leipold is on the right track.

“We’re not in the moral victory business, and we fully understand that,” Leipold said. “But we’ve always looked at it, it’s personal improvement in certain things, how we’ve gone about our day-to-day business and really how we’ve connected the dots with our players about being better overall, whether it’s in the weight room or academically. And better leadership, better teammates, these things on their own. are going to stack up and help us on game day.”