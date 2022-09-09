New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Kansas Democrat who is seeking re-election this November, said she made “no apologies” for closing schools early during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelly’s comments came during an appearance here Kansas Chamber of Commerce 2022 Candidate Conversations Wednesday night’s event in Olathe, she responded to a question about her actions during the pandemic.

“In Kansas we have to take a look at what we know, what we have and what we need to do to make sure we keep our people safe,” Kelly said, describing the state’s shutdown process as the virus spread throughout. the country

“So, when I look at what we’ve done, I know everyone thinks about our dramatic decision to close schools and being the first governor to close them for a year,” Kelly said. “I won’t apologize for that.”

Kansas Democratic Gov. Kelly runs center stage in new ad: ‘It’s not about being a Democrat or a Republican’

Kelly, America’s first governor Order K-12 school closures for the remainder of the school year through March 2020, said Wednesday evening, as a result of the state “not knowing how the virus spreads,” not having the “testing” or “tools” to effectively combat the virus.

Jim Denning, a former Republican member of the Kansas Senate, wrote one Opinion piece Thursday for the Kansas City Star blasting Kelly for the actions she took.

“Kelly calls herself the ‘education governor.’ The truth is, no governor in our state’s history has done more harm to Kansas students,” Denning wrote.

KANSAS GOP gubernatorial candidate Schmidt blames Democratic Gov. Kelly’s spending to raise inflation is worse

According to A April 2022 report From the National Bureau of Economic Research, school closings “could ultimately be the costliest policy decision of the pandemic era, both financially and in mortality.”

“Public school closings were entirely under policymakers’ control,” the report said.

“At Kansas, Kelly’s decision was there and hers alone,” Denning said of the school closing. “Student performance in math, English, and reading has suffered. Those statistics illustrate what Kansas parents already know: Their children have suffered from distance learning and fallen behind as a result. Our children’s mental health and well-being have also been damaged by Kelly’s rush. . Lockdown. Isolation Increases Teen Anxiety, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts.”

A February 2021 report The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that between the fall of 2019 and 2020, both public and private schools in Kansas lost approximately 15,700 students.

Kelly, the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, will face off Nov. 8 against her GOP challenger, Derek Schmidt, as well as two other challengers, in an attempt to retain her seat at the helm of Kansas.