Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is set to launch his first TV ad as part of his gubernatorial campaign, slamming both President Biden’s economic record and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over the past few months.

“Joe Biden’s inflation is hurting everyone, and rightly so, Laura Kelly just keeps making it worse,” Schmidt shared with Fox News Digital in a statement titled “Just Listen.”

Schmidt accused Kelly of spending “more than [Kansas] Can afford.” Schmidt’s campaign said Kansas’ total spending would increase 35.5% from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2023.

Schmidt cited advice he gleaned from the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS), who served eight years as a state House representative and another 27 years as a senator, who urged his constituents to “listen as they show. [him] way.”

Kelly running for midterms in Kansas Democratic Gov. New ad: ‘It’s not about being a Democrat or a Republican’

The attorney general touted his statewide ventures to meet voters, according to a press release, noting that he visited a total of 105 counties during his campaign.

“Well, I heard you loud and clear. As governor, I will stand with Biden and I will fight for you,” Schmidt concluded the statement.

Trump-backed Schmidt has won state primaries in a race between Kelly and Schmidt now that voters recently decided to reject a proposed state constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers the power to regulate abortion.

Trump’s power is still strong as his endorsed candidates win key primaries on Tuesday

Schmidt previously released a statement in June on the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the decision was “right because, as interpreted constitutionally, as the court wrote, ‘Roe was dead wrong from the start.'” Schmidt has remained silent on the abortion issue since the August 3 election.

Despite the vote in Kansas — the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue — Republicans will continue to hyperfocus the election on the economy, while Democrats argue that abortion will now become a major issue as voters head to the polls. In November.

The Democratic governor acknowledged the possibility of an economic downturn and said, ‘Bring it on.’

Kansas has historically remained a relatively reliable pick-up state for the GOP, but recent Fox News power rankings predict a tight race between Schmidt and Kelly, with previous polls showing the attorney general holding a narrow lead over his Democrat opponent.

Kelly and Schmidt will face off on November 8.