Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly Could Pass Primary, But Not Re-Election

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Hanna/AP

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the incumbent Democrat who won 48% of the vote in 2018, is expected to win her primary on Tuesday against Democrat Richard Karnofsky, but November’s election could be a different story.

The fight for the post of governor is considered a lottery, says non-partisan Cook’s political report. Kelly fell out of favor with Republicans during the pandemic due to the COVID-19 health restrictions. Her expected rival is Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. His main opponent on Tuesday is Arlene Briggs.

Schmidt has served as Kansas Attorney General since 2010 and is backed by former President Donald Trump. Schmidt has promoted Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, including joining a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit in December 2020.

When it comes to abortion, Schmidt comes under fire. for a legal opinion he presented the constitutional amendment to voters on Tuesday. Schmidt supports an amendment that explicitly states that the state constitution does not protect the right to abortion. Critics say his opinion, which argued that changing the Kansas constitution would not restrict treatment for medically dangerous pregnancies, was a ploy to increase the chances of the state’s constitution being changed.

Kelly, on the other hand, is adamantly in favor of abortion rights.

“My position on reproductive rights was clear from the very beginning, from the moment I walked into the Senate room,” Kelly said. “I really think this decision should be left up to the woman and her doctor, not the politicians.”

Rose Conlon of KMUW contributed to this post.