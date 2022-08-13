Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks an extra point against the Bears in the preseason opener.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid got another chance to live the NFL dream on Saturday. Known for his hard-hitting style of play, Reid tried his hand at a new craft on the gridiron.

He lined up at the kicker Try an extra point.

In the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Reed entered the field with the special teams unit. The Chiefs scored their second touchdown of the preseason opener and Reed got his chance to shine.

Reid lined up and drilled the extra point in style. The kick was split into the upright and Reid celebrated with his teammates on the sidelines. It will be his first game action at kicker since the 2021 preseason with the Houston Texans.

But the Chiefs fell to the Bears 19-14.

Last week, Reed made headlines by kicking a 65-yard field goal in practice. Reid will likely serve as the Chiefs’ emergency kicker, similar to his role with the Texans.

As a former soccer player, Reed was right in his element against the Bears. He recently told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football One of his first loves was soccer.

“When I was younger I had big plans to go to Europe and play,” Reed said on the show. “You know, be like Didier Drogba, maybe play for Chelsea. And then I found love and passion in football. In eighth, ninth grade, I changed. But I always kept my kicking background; I kicked in high school.”

This offseason, Reed signed a three-year contract worth $31.5 million. He is expected to replace Tyrann Mathieu after the Pro Bowler signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Reed appeared in 57 games with the Texans. He had 315 total tackles, seven interceptions and 23 passes defended over four seasons.

After making the extra-point attempt, Reed can check off another career milestone before the 2022 season.