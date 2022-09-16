Kansas City Chiefs rally in fourth quarter to overcome LA Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The first “Thursday Night Football” regular-season game on Amazon Prime Video did not disappoint. The Los Angeles Chargers rode a two-game winning streak into Kansas City in the AFC West showdown, but their luck ran out this year.

The Chiefs’ Justin Herbert interception early in the fourth quarter gave them a 24-17 lead, and they never relinquished it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a gritty performance. He was 24-of-35 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Won 27-24 Over the chargers.

Mahomes improved to 22-3 in the AFC West.

Here’s what we learned from the Chiefs-Chargers tilt:

Jaylen Watson’s first NFL interception goes to six

Herbert didn’t make too many bad throws Thursday night, but he made a terrible decision at the goal line. The Chargers quarterback tries to force a pass to tight end Gerald Everett. Herbert thought Everett had the leverage inside, but there didn’t appear to be some miscommunication between the quarterback and tight end. Rookie Jaylen Watson picked off Herbert’s pass and took it to the house for a 99-yard touchdown.

It was Watson’s first interception and it was the deciding game of the contest. The pick six gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game and they didn’t relinquish it.

The Chiefs have balance on offense, but lack explosiveness through the air

Nine different players caught passes from Mahomes for the second week in a row. The Chiefs quarterback had to be patient in the pocket and did an excellent job of making off-script plays.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led the team with five catches for 51 yards.

The Chargers’ defense didn’t make Kansas City’s offense easy. The Chiefs will need to make explosive plays against a good defense.

Chiefs WR Justin Watson goes around Chargers cornerback JC Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. It served as Kansas City’s longest passing game of the night.

The Chiefs lost a vertical threat and big-play ability from former wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Mike Williams is one of the boys

The Chargers played without WR Keenan Allen (hamstring). They lost a five-time Pro Bowler, but Williams did an excellent job carrying the load for the Chargers’ receivers.

Williams was a mismatch for the Chiefs cornerbacks for most of the game. The 6-foot-4 wideout used his size and sure hands to take advantage of Kansas City’s smaller defensive backs. He had a one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter that earned screams from both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Williams’ circus touchdown catch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was his seventh career TD. Most by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium.

Williams finished with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Justin Herbert left the game briefly

Herbert took a big shot in the ribs in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game for the game. Herbert returns but he suffers a big hit.

Herbert went 33-48 passing for 334 yards and had three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Herbert was “fine” after the game and didn’t expect his injury to be a long-term problem.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.