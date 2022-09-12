type here...
Sports Kansas City Chiefs 'All Smiles' After Dominating Arizona Cardinals
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs ‘All Smiles’ After Dominating Arizona Cardinals

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Glendale, Ariz. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked in midseason form on Sunday.

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback picks apart Arizona Cardinals defense in one way 44-21 Defeated at State Farm Stadium. Mahomes went 30-39 passing, threw for 360 yards and tossed five touchdowns in the win.

“Everybody’s been asking us all offseason how this team is going to be,” Mahomes said after the win. “We always believed we were going to go out there and perform.”

The questions Mahomes addressed primarily surround Kansas City’s offense and how it will function without the speed and big-play ability of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. If Sunday’s game is any indication, the Chiefs will be fine without the Hill.

Mahomes and company proved they are diverse and versatile as nine different players caught passes from the Chiefs to starting quarterback against the Cardinals.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

“With the tight ends, running backs and receivers we have, it’s going to be everything. It’s going to be a lot of guys catching passes,” Mahomes said. “It’s running the football, throwing the football, it’s going to be a short game and deep passes.

“It makes us a tougher offense to stop.”

Dolphins Dash:Mike McDaniel’s crucial 4th-down call helps Dolphins beat Bill Belichick, Patriots

Feedback:Trae Lance’s reaction to mistakes in San Francisco’s ugly loss is a hopeful sign

Tie Game:No one deserved to win the 20-20 tie between the Colts and Texans

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a game-high eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had six catches for 79 yards. And Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two touchdown catches out of the backfield. The trio led the Chiefs’ balanced offensive attack with 39 passing and 27 rushing attempts.

“Everybody’s laughing,” Kelsey said after the win. “Everybody’s out there flying.”

But that happiness was almost exclusively for the visiting team. Most Arizona fans headed for the exits midway through the third quarter with the game already decided.

After the Chiefs’ league-best eight straight season-opening wins, the players debated having something to show for it after last year’s disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

“No one has anything to prove after going out like we did,” Edwards-Helaire said.

This is no offense even from the chiefs. Kansas City’s defense held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to just one touchdown in the first half, but the Chiefs’ offense racked up 488 total yards and 33 first downs in the win.

It’s not lost on the team that this year’s Super Bowl is also where they opened the season on Sunday. The Chiefs’ season could come full circle, especially as their total dominance is the goal.

“I always had the mindset of going out there and proving that we were the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mahomes said. “We still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC Championship, win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.



Previous articleMark Levin warns that American life is ‘completely opposite’ to the intention of the Founders
Next articleAlbert Pujols hits home run number 697, surpassing Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz wins first Grand Slam title, defeats Casper Rudd in four sets

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Dak Prescott leaves game as Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas - Tom Brady arrives at AT&T Stadium with a 6-0 career record against the Dallas Cowboys.He...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

New York City police are searching for a man who ‘forced’ a 77-year-old woman to the ground

off Video New York City police are searching for a man who...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Albert Pujols hits home run number 697, surpassing Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kansas City Chiefs ‘All Smiles’ After Dominating Arizona Cardinals

Glendale, Ariz. - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked in midseason form on Sunday.Four-time Pro Bowl...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Mark Levin warns that American life is ‘completely opposite’ to the intention of the Founders

off Video Mark Levin: 'This country is the opposite of what it...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News