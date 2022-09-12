Kansas City Chiefs ‘All Smiles’ After Dominating Arizona Cardinals

Glendale, Ariz. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked in midseason form on Sunday.

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback picks apart Arizona Cardinals defense in one way 44-21 Defeated at State Farm Stadium. Mahomes went 30-39 passing, threw for 360 yards and tossed five touchdowns in the win.

“Everybody’s been asking us all offseason how this team is going to be,” Mahomes said after the win. “We always believed we were going to go out there and perform.”

The questions Mahomes addressed primarily surround Kansas City’s offense and how it will function without the speed and big-play ability of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. If Sunday’s game is any indication, the Chiefs will be fine without the Hill.

Mahomes and company proved they are diverse and versatile as nine different players caught passes from the Chiefs to starting quarterback against the Cardinals.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

“With the tight ends, running backs and receivers we have, it’s going to be everything. It’s going to be a lot of guys catching passes,” Mahomes said. “It’s running the football, throwing the football, it’s going to be a short game and deep passes.

“It makes us a tougher offense to stop.”

Dolphins Dash:Mike McDaniel’s crucial 4th-down call helps Dolphins beat Bill Belichick, Patriots

Feedback:Trae Lance’s reaction to mistakes in San Francisco’s ugly loss is a hopeful sign

Tie Game:No one deserved to win the 20-20 tie between the Colts and Texans

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a game-high eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had six catches for 79 yards. And Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two touchdown catches out of the backfield. The trio led the Chiefs’ balanced offensive attack with 39 passing and 27 rushing attempts.

“Everybody’s laughing,” Kelsey said after the win. “Everybody’s out there flying.”

But that happiness was almost exclusively for the visiting team. Most Arizona fans headed for the exits midway through the third quarter with the game already decided.

After the Chiefs’ league-best eight straight season-opening wins, the players debated having something to show for it after last year’s disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

“No one has anything to prove after going out like we did,” Edwards-Helaire said.

This is no offense even from the chiefs. Kansas City’s defense held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to just one touchdown in the first half, but the Chiefs’ offense racked up 488 total yards and 33 first downs in the win.

It’s not lost on the team that this year’s Super Bowl is also where they opened the season on Sunday. The Chiefs’ season could come full circle, especially as their total dominance is the goal.

“I always had the mindset of going out there and proving that we were the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mahomes said. “We still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC Championship, win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.