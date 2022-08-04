New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

What happened in Kansas is exactly what the Supreme Court and abortion advocates say they wanted.

Not the result, rest assured: A landslide victory for voters who supported retaining abortion rights in the state constitution, just one point below the threshold.

But the whole rationale for overturning Roe v. Wade was to take such decisions out of the hands of unelected judges and bring them closer to the people on a state-by-state basis. Well, in Kansas, a conservative state where Republicans outnumber Democrats, people have spoken with the declaration 59 to 41%.

Now those who are passionately pro-life will continue to fight, as they have the right to do, just as they would not have given up if beaten by pro-choicers. This is just one round in the battle for Kansas.

But it serves as a national warning that an outright ban on abortion, while inevitable in some red states, won’t be accomplished so easily. And many Republican lawmakers may have woken up yesterday and wondered if they needed to compromise.

It is no coincidence that some conservative Republican governors did not seize this moment to outlaw abortion in their states. Ron DeSantis, who has 2024 ambitions, is sticking to his previous position of no abortions after 15 weeks — which might have seemed dramatic a few months ago but is now a middle ground, perhaps more favorable to Florida and the White House campaign.

What is driving the abortion rights side, in my opinion, is the extensive media coverage of the lack of proposed exceptions to some state bans. The Idaho GOP has endorsed the idea of ​​not allowing abortion even if the mother’s life is at risk. And stories about women with severe miscarriages are allowed to bleed for days because the treatment is similar to abortion, with an image of compassion not accurately projected.

The confirmed rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who went to Indiana for an abortion provides a graphic case for those who say forcing victims to give birth to their rapist’s babies is cruel and inhumane.

Tudor Dixon, who won the GOP nomination for Michigan governor on Tuesday, described a fictional 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by her uncle as a “perfect example” of being forced to give birth. Asked if she wanted to tone down her comments, Dixon said, “I don’t hide from it.”

These legal battles will be played out in all 50 states, and now the Department of Justice has gotten involved. The DOJ sued the new Idaho law, saying it violated a federal requirement (for hospitals that accept Medicare) that medical care be provided when a pregnant woman’s life or health is in danger. Merrick Garland said “we will use every tool at our disposal” to ensure such treatment.

President Biden signed an executive order yesterday aimed at protecting women who travel out of state for abortions, but its weak language only directs HHS to “consider” such action. The issue of travel is sure to be another front in this legal battle.

In Kansas, advocacy groups poured millions into advertising campaigns, with the Catholic Church and other religious groups on one side and national abortion rights groups on the other.

Counties won by the pro-choice side came out where Donald Trump won big last time, making it clear that there were many Republicans who would allow abortion with at least some restrictions.

But that would be up to state legislators, who could still impose a total or near-total ban on abortion.

The neon light shining across the country, however, is that cracking down on abortion is far more complicated than a simple yes or no.

footnote: After months and months of bad press and bad polls, Joe Biden has had the best part of his presidency, beyond cheering the Kansas abortion vote.

He ousted the leader of al-Qaeda in a tough call to bring to justice Ayman al-Zawar, the mastermind behind 9/11 and other terrorist attacks.

He would soon sign the CHIPS Act, to make the US more competitive with China on computer chips, and, with Jon Stewart’s help, the PACT Act to help sick veterans — both with bipartisan support.

And depending on Kirsten Sinema’s mood, Joe Manchin may be able to compromise the party’s vote, push through massive investment in climate change as well as higher corporate taxes and lower inflation claims.

No defeat lasts forever in politics.