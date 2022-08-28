Kane’s double wins despite missed penalty

There are actually three ways to interpret the start of the Tottenham season. First, a team that plays so modestly, with such an over-reliance on counter-attacking, should soon return to the average level. Secondly, their results are an impressive indicator of resilience and self-confidence, and once the numbers catch up and new contracts emerge, they will be a formidable presence.

But of course there is a third theory: when you have one of the world’s greatest strikers under the tutelage of one of the world’s greatest strategists, the generally accepted laws of football gravity don’t necessarily apply. Antonio Conte’s teams have always prided themselves on taking the shortest and most efficient route from goal to goal. And if it’s just to give the ball to Harry Kane, then for now it will be.

Two more goals from Kane gave Tottenham another victory. Again, this was a flawed and often patchy play that depended on a little bit of luck on defense. Likewise, Tottenham could easily have scored more, with the three attackers having 12 shots, including Kane’s second-half penalty which was saved by Dean Henderson. Nottingham Forest had most of the ball, most of the ground and almost all of the noise. But they didn’t have a Golden Boot winner.

And yet, for now, these are golden days on the banks of the Trent, a time of new horizons and fresh hopes, before the grim realities of survival kick in, when the days are warm and new signatures pour through the door like old friends: There are 18 this summer, and there were moments when it seemed that they were all on the field at the same time. In the stands, owner Evangelos Marinakis surveyed his kingdom like a proud king. On the field, Henderson wore a baseball cap to protect himself from the evening sun.

Forest, too, seemed surprisingly cohesive for a team that still has that speed-dating feel to it. There was a lot of possession and a lot of enthusiasm as Steve Cooper’s team got to Tottenham the way most teams will try to get from Tottenham this season: flood the midfield, distribute the game quickly, pressure the box with crosses and shots from afar. Lewis O’Brien looks like an immediate upgrade in midfield. Morgan Gibbs-White, a £42.5m fast-paced striker with a seemingly inexhaustible battery, made a great full debut.

Harry Kane quickly puts Tottenham Hotspur ahead at Nottingham Forest. Photograph: Katherine Iville/Getty Images

Where they sometimes suffered, there was a transition. Regular defense – 10 people behind the ball, mark your zone, keep a level playing field – that’s what a decent coach can teach you in half a day. But when the game is broken, there are many threats, and every split second counts, they still look a little scared. See how Kane was able to just rush past Harry Toffolo and Steve Cook, get a pass from Dejan Kulusevski and score the first goal: a low shot into the bottom corner.

It was Tottenham’s first attack of the game and practically the last of the half. They are not yet good enough or organized enough to control high pitches or deny possession to opponents. And so for a long time they sat dangerously deep, feeding on long strokes up the wing, as if they were participating in some fancy training exercise in which you are not allowed to use the center circle. Chances have come and gone. O’Brien made it possible to fly from afar. Gibbs-White fired from about 20 yards. At the beginning of the second half, Ryan Yates headed the ball straight wide.