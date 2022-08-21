New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kane is in West Maine There were reports of him selling clothes out of garbage bags in the Gap with some friends watching Fox News.

Social media has been ablaze with criticism that Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, has shown sensitivity to the homeless by mocking them by filling large black plastic bags with them. Like the less fortunate scavenging for food from a garbage can on a corner street.

But social media people are wrong. That is not true.

The bags aren’t garbage bags, but rather large, rugged lawn or construction type bags set up as a statement about the unnecessary exclusivity of certain fashion brands.

Kanye West defends selling Yeezy Gap clothing in big bags: ‘I’m not here to sit and apologize for my thoughts’

You wanted to talk about the myth and set the record straight, I was standing at the Gap flagship store at 6 in the morning with an iconic musician turned fashion designer. Times Square.

“The reason I came to the Gap was to make balanced clothing,” he explains. “I don’t like hangers. When I was working at the Gap, I had to sit and fold and make everything so neat. And I thought that was too pretentious and classist.”

It is that simple.

Ye working off the floor, years and billions of dollars later, led him to create a new shopping experience, unfairly criticized by those who dismiss artists’ dreams too easily and ignore the sanctity of the creative process. He felt that he had to speak up to explain the thoughts and ideas of others that challenged society’s traditional norms despite the opposition.

“They don’t know what you’re going through as a person An artist of invention To be a disruptor and fight to do something new. Things people laugh at first, then become swears,” he noted. “It’s so interesting, how inhuman, our artists have no appreciation. And then you wonder why artists go to Europe or why China takes over our industry as Americans. We should take good care of each other. We should respect our uncles. We should respect the heads of industry who are trying to do something to bring our country back.”

Yeh says it’s troubling that people jump to conclusions when they see what’s wrongly identified as trash bags on social media, and the lack of appreciation for unconventional, convention-breaking ideas.

“This is the moment of innovation. Now if you try to clown the inventors, you’re going to make other inventors less brave. We’re not going to step out on a limb and do something exciting or something that’s going to change anything. But what we’re doing here….I’m an inventor and I’m about my ideas. I’m not here to sit and apologize and that’s certainly not going down the way they want us to think.”

“Don’t clown the creators.”

Ye is challenging the typical retail experience and the fixed presentation of fashion that we are all used to, like rows of neatly hung clothes by size or shelves stacked with perfectly folded and pristine items. He decided Change the state inside.

“My idea was to create the kind of wardrobe that you can dress in the dark, so there’s less to think about. I’ve told people many times that I’m inspired by Henry Ford, I’m inspired by Steve. Jobs, I’m inspired by Donald Judd. Artists for living, happy living simplified things for. Every time you take it off the hanger, the sales representative has to put it back on the hanger or fold it precisely for you to think it has value. It’s a non-traditional approach because of why we value things, whether it’s hanging or traditional.”

After our interview, Ye chatted with the Gap Yeezy associates gathered around him. They posed for photos together before he quietly left for London to continue work on his clothing line.

Kanye West Is Mocked For Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing Collection That Look Like Trash Bags

A few hours later I went back to the store to check shoppers’ reactions to the giant bags full of Yeezy offerings in the store’s front lobby… and not a hanger in sight.

I walked in and found dozens of shoppers frolicking over large bags of Yes sweatshirts emblazoned with white doves, holding sweatshirts and hoodies up to their chests, rummaging through the bags like excited children to see if they fit. Christmas morning.

That’s when it hit me.

Click here to get the Fox News app

I really see live performance art, a powerful canvas created by a misunderstood artist whose subjects are unaware that they are simply participating in a shared creative experience. Ye fashion line. And in doing so Yeh’s unusual vision becomes a reality, something that artists strive to achieve.

Fox News producer Tamara Gitt produced this report.