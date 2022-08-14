Kane snatches a tie as Conte-Tuchel clash turns red

The case, which was full of promises from the very beginning, is duly realized. The sight of Thomas Tuchel running 50 yards down the touchline to celebrate a goal by Rhys James, nine minutes after Pierre-Émile Høibjerg nearly equalized, narrowly missing Antonio Conte, seemed to set a raucous tone for the Todd Boly era. . But that was a trifle: in stoppage time, it was Conte with the wild eyes who could greet the point-saving Harry Kane, and that was not all. In regulation time, the coaches clashed again, resulting in a red card for both, with Kalidou Koulibaly’s first goal appearing for several worlds. Everyone present seemed to have lost their minds: these were quite extraordinary scenes, and both men can count on pulling hot coals when the Premier League sits down to discuss what happened.

“Welcome to the house of fun, Todd & Co.,” read a poster that hung on the top tier at the end of the Barn. The artists of Matthew Harding’s stand directly opposite went even better, or at least several times more effusively: they passed a huge likeness of Boeli from side to side, as if formally anointing the idol.

Pain and his students shone after just 19 minutes. If the action was distasteful, the touchline spectacle even at this point was a reliably interesting observation: Tuchel and Conte were never going to let the oppressive heat bother them, and the former reacted explosively when, after a promising break, Kai Havertz bounced back and killed momentum. But it was Havertz who indirectly contributed to the first kick, bumping into a heel kick from Raheem Sterling and watching Hugo Lloris channel his kick at an angle.

The resulting left corner sent by Marc Cucurella flew over the heads of the jostling crowd. Coulibaly, however, read it perfectly: his volley from an awkward height and with a relatively late sight on the ball was perfectly controlled, lashed into the near post, leaving Lloris no chance.

Koulibaly had just had success from range and soon unsuccessfully attempted a much more difficult volley. This preceded a drinking break, during which Tuchel, waving a magnetic whiteboard, caught the attention of his charges with a brief tactical explanation using red and blue tokens.

Tottenham seemed more in need of a lesson. They started a little better but disappeared, Chelsea swarming around Kane and Son Heung-min whenever either of them showed up in danger of taking over a difficult area. The hosts were full of running around and, to Conte’s apparent disgust, the Spurs could hardly have been flatter. They had a chance to equalize shortly after falling behind, Ryan Sessegnon ran in for a long pass that hit the defense square, but Edouard Mendy was able to block.

Beyond that, the intention and energy came from Chelsea. N’Golo Kante returned to levels that actually gave them one or two extra players; Sterling was shrewd and intelligent; Mason Mount was diligent and vigilant, although he could have done more than shoot out by creating a yard of space.

After the restart, Tottenham did not immediately respond. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was making an impression on the right flank of the defense, forced Hojbjerg to rebound from him; Mount made a deep cross and forced Lloris to capsize. By the 57th minute, Conte had seen enough and put Richarlison in place of Sessegnon.

Whether it was due to the power of the attack, Kane should have equalized in a matter of minutes. Chelsea still lamented a miss by Sterling, who missed the target after a fine shot by Loftus-Cheek as Hojbjerg’s slide pass sent Kane behind. From 15 yards, he shot wide of Mendy’s near post; it looked like a costly mistake, but the Spurs quickly corrected it.

The goal itself was kicked low by Hojbjerg, knocking Koulibaly over the Mendy from 20 yards after being let down by Son. However, just as remarkable were the events that surrounded him. Chelsea were still angry at Rodrigo Bentancur’s blatant foul on Havertz half a minute earlier, which had been ignored by Anthony Taylor, allowing Spurs to attack; Amid the usual celebration of Conte’s goal in full swing, the managers briefly fell out when passions flared. For a moment they were face to face, veins bulging and throats roaring, until backstage personnel intervened. A large-scale skirmish ensued, but it soon subsided; Conte and Tuchel were booked along with their two coaches. It was the promised pandemonium.

Soon there were more of them. Possibly Tottenham wanted to continue, but ran away when Havertz missed the striker after a cross from James. No matter: when Dejan Kulusevski lost the ball, the ball quickly passed to the open James through Kante and Sterling. He finished the first time; Tuchel went to join in the fun without even looking at his opponent, but Kane’s corner header at the very end led to a stunning revival of fighting.