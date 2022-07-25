Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern? Juventus targeting Firmino?

Drespect. This is something the Mill knows all too well. Despite the fact that we have been in the transfer gossip for many years, we rarely (never) receive the proper status of “Tier 1 Source”. And this is despite the fact that we assume that the percentage of hits is at least 20%. So we have some sympathy for Antonio Conte, who bristled at Bayern Munichvery public initiatives regarding Harry Kane.

“I don’t like to talk about players from another club,” said the Tottenham manager. I think maybe that’s a little disrespectful. Having lost Robert Lewandowski, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann makes no secret of his admiration for “one of the best centre-forwards” as he aims to play Kane alongside Sadio Mane and Leroy Sané in attack. As for Conte, he still needs to find a parking spot. Tanguy Ndombele this season with Galatasaray last potential loan assignment.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues Read more

Another guy who just can’t stop talking is Barcelona President Joan Laporta. Having signed or attempted to sign almost everyone else this summer, Laporta returned to Lionel Messi. “I hope Messi’s chapter isn’t over yet,” he told ESPN. “On a personal level, I think I owe him a debt.” Barça are still trying to use Chelsea’s strength to sign Jules Kunde and are still planning to send Frenkie de Jong on a flight to Manchester. As for United, they are considering the option of a regular player from Milla, Lazio. Sergei Milinkovich-Savicas an alternative.

United also increase interest in Inter’s flying Dutch defender. Denzel Dumfriesand keep an eye on Salzburg’s highly rated striker Benjamin Sesko, which is also on Newcastle’s radar. The Mags are looking for a new PSG winger. Julian DraxlerBurnley Dwight McNeil and Rennes Hamaldin Sulemana on the long list of Eddie Howe. Newcastle are also interested Harvey Barnes which Leicester estimates at a slightly absurd £50m. Brendan Rogers also has to fend off interest in Kasper SchmeichelWith Good offers a cozy concert on the French Riviera.

Sticking to goalkeepers, and Fulham look at two of them. Personal terms agreed with Arsenal outcast Bernd Lenobut the Gunners turned down an initial offer of £7m, so Marco Silva is leaving his options open and could turn to a Barça understudy instead. Not that. Fulham ready to sign former Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu return to the Premier League and are chasing the Shakhtar forward Solomon Manor. Winger Burnley Maxwell Cornet is also on the Silva shortlist, but Fulham will face Nottingham Forest.

The new season in the top division is getting uncomfortably close. ArsenalFriday night’s depressing loss to Crystal Palace is only 11 days away. The Gunners are the biggest spender of the summer so far and they can still make a move for the Lyon playmaker. Lucas Paquetabye Nuno Tavares likely to be leased Atalanta. AT LiverpoolJurgen Klopp insists their main transfer business is over, but that won’t stop juventus sniff Roberto Firminowith a £20 million offer reportedly on the table.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Still want more? Well, José Mourinho wants to bring Eric Bailly to Romaand left back Brandon Williams could also leave Old Trafford with Brighton contemplating an offer of £15 million. This may clear the way for Manchester finally sign Mark Cucurellawhile the defending champions turned down a £16 million offer from Southampton per Liam Delapson of Rory. Having secured a deal for striker Gianluca Scammac, West Ham Napoli playmaker could return to Serie A Petr Zelinsky.

Let’s finish with some ghosts from last summer. Everton plan to drop Dele Alli before the horrible add-ons work; Chelsea ready to let go Romelu Lukaku stay on credit Inter for the next two seasons; and forgotten Aston Villa striker Wesley joined Levante on loan. Finally, Atletico Madrid willing to sell Antoine Griezmann to sign Cristiano Ronaldothe player we almost mentioned.