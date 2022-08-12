New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kane Brown is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, making history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.

The show has been known for iconic performances over the years, including Whitney Houston in 1986, Beyoncé in 2003, and Prince in 1991. Britney Spears and Madonna in 2003 and the ‘N Sync reunion in 2013. Brown’s show is a mixed reality show.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the VMAs,” Brown told Fox News Digital. “I think we all have moments and memories from watching the performances and collaborations of the show.

“It’s being a part of an iconic show, and I’m really honored that they asked me. I can’t give away too much, but I can say that they can expect something they haven’t seen before. .”

Brown’s mixed reality performance isn’t the only new addition to this year’s award show. A new category for Best Metaverse Performance has been added, and the first nominees include Ariana Grande, Blackpink, BTS, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots.

The network is also launching a video music awards experience on Roblox in partnership with Super League Gaming, offering fans the chance to attend a virtual red carpet, music and dance themed activities and many other immersive experiences.

“The MTV Video Music Awards has a long history of social and digital innovation because we always meet our fans where they are,” said Amy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at Super League Gaming for the VMAs experience on Roblox, which gives our fans a unique opportunity to experience the VMAs like never before – in the Metaverse.”

The Metaverse experience will be available to fans starting August 12, with new experiences and opportunities to vote until the night of the show.

Brown is excited to be one of the first shows in the show’s history to incorporate some of these mixed reality elements tied to the introduction of the Metaverse. He is also excited to attend the event and mingle with other musicians.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Brown had a hard time deciding He was very excited to see any artist And what he wants to work with in the future.

“I don’t even know if they’ve revealed the full lineup yet, but there are too many amazing shows going on to pick one,” Brown explained. “I love doing collaborations. I think different artists always have different things to offer, and it’s also a great place creatively to get into a room and learn from each other and grow and create something your fans and you can be proud of.”

Brown is generally considered a Country music The artist, fans are calling his latest song “Grand” his first crossover into the pop genre. He appreciates his fans for letting him express himself through his music and allowing him to explore all his creative inspirations.

“When I first wrote the song ‘Grand’, it was something I had been through and I wanted to inspire people to come out the other side,” he said. “I know who I am and being able to be as creative as possible is what I really feel from the fans and I love them for that.”

Brown wrote the song during a dark time in his life, hoping that others could relate to his experiences and feel less alone.

“When you’re writing you have these moments where other people who are going through the same thing can relate to it and feel like they’re not alone in what they’re going through or hope,” Brown says. “I think music is wonderful, it can get people through the times, but it also makes you remember the moments Helps people celebrate. You can listen to a song and be instantly transported to a time or place.”

“Grand” is a single from his upcoming album “Different Man,” which he describes as a snapshot of the past few years, but also of where he is right now. He hopes the album will make fans feel more familiar with him.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘It’s true A coming of age album,’ it’s really sweet to hear,” Brown explained. “I want people to hear it and learn more about me, what I’m about and something they can relate to in their lives.”

When asked if he hopes his two daughters will follow in his musical footsteps, he said, “It’s fun to see how much music is a part of their lives,” and he’s often “surprised at how vocal they are.” “His two-year-old daughter is already there.

Fans can watch Brown perform live MTV The VMAs are on Sunday, August 28, and his new album can be heard after its release on September 9.