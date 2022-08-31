New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kane Brown has just made history First male country singer to perform at the VMAs and just announced the US leg of his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour”.

The tour has 24 stops, starting on March 16, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and ending on June 10, 2023 in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Brown will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash on his 2023 tour.

The “One Thing Right” singer announced the tour dates on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Let’s GOOOO!!!!” announced the news in a post with the caption.

The country star previously announced international tour dates in May, where Brown will be joined by Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jesse James Decker. His is too Album, “Different Man” To be released on September 9, 2022.

Tickets for Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” Goes on sale Friday, September 9.

Kane Brown 2023 Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 16, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 17, Evansville, IN, Ford Center

Saturday, March 18, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, March 23, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Friday, March 24, Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

Saturday, March 25, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Arena

Thursday, March 30, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday, March 31, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 1, North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Thursday, April 13, Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, April 14, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 15, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

Thursday, April 20, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Friday, April 21, Rapid City, SD, The Monument

Sunday, April 23, Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Thursday, April 27, SAP Center in San Jose, CA

Saturday, May 6, 2023, Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

Friday, May 12, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Thursday, May 18, Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

Saturday, May 19, Missoula, MT, Adams Center

Saturday, May 20, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings, MT

Friday, June 2, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheater

Saturday, June 3, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheater

Saturday, June 10, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, CO