According to a White House official, Vice President Kamala Harris is considered a “close contact” of President Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

A White House official told Fox News that there are no changes to Harris’ schedule. On Thursday morning, she tested positive for Covid-19.

Harris was at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity’s 2022 international meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is taking Paxlovid.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said. “He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice and is experiencing very mild symptoms. He has started taking Paxlovid. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in isolation at the White House and will be fully performing all of his duties during that time. He has been in contact with White House staff members by phone this morning and Participates in his scheduled meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom from the residence.

Jean-Pierre said Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

