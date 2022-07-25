New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indiana, where she will meet with state legislators and officials to discuss the newly proposed abortion ban.

Harris is scheduled to arrive at Indianapolis International Airport Monday morning before leaving for the Indiana State Library, where she will meet with state legislators. Their debate will center around a series of abortion-related bills proposed by Indiana Republicans on Wednesday, July 20, which would ban abortion with some exceptions and expand some contraceptive services.

Legislators will debate the proposals before they vote on them in a special session that day.

Indiana Republicans proposed several bills Wednesday that would ban most abortion procedures in the state while increasing access to contraceptive care and funding for women and children. Debate on the bills is likely to begin on Monday morning.

One such bill would ban abortions from the moment the fertilized egg is implanted, while allowing exceptions in cases of fertilization, sexual intercourse or saving the woman’s life.

Current laws on the books in Indiana allow abortions up to the 20th week of pregnancy, although they are somewhat restricted at the 13th week. On June 30, a 10-year-old girl had an abortion in Indiana.

“I’m confident we’ll find a thoughtful way to show compassion to mothers and babies,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican.

A separate bill allocates $45 million from the budget to agencies that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers and infants.” Another bill would expand the adoption tax credit and direct an additional $58 million to services for pregnant women.

“Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women,” added Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, one of the bill’s sponsors. “It’s about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies into the world.”

“For those of childbearing age who are equipped to care, we want the state of Indiana to help them bring healthy children into the world and take care of them once they get here,” she added.

About 99% of abortions in the state last year took place at 13 weeks or earlier, according to a report by the Indiana Health Department.

The vice president will spend several hours in Indiana before returning to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, on Monday afternoon.

The US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade returned the legalization of abortion to state legislatures.

Indiana has recently been in the news after a pregnant 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio drew national attention after she traveled to Indiana to seek an abortion.

Proponents of abortion access cite this article as an example of the consequences of restricting access. President Biden echoed this in a speech announcing measures to protect abortion access.

