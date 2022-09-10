New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday she “can’t wait” to cast her vote to advance measures protecting abortion at the federal level and ending an “archaic” Senate filibuster to enact voting reform legislation.

Harris’ comments came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, seeking support for Democratic Senate candidates in the November midterm elections.

“With just two seats in the Senate, we can codify Roe v. Wade, we can put Roe’s protections into law,” Harris said. “With two more seats in the United States Senate we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Two more seats.”

“You know, our president, Joe Biden, he’s clear. He’s kind of done with the antiquated Senate rules that get in the way of those two issues,” Harris said of the Senate filibuster – . “He’s made it clear and he’s not going to let those two issues get in the way. And, you know, for me, as vice president, I’m also president of the Senate. I can’t wait to have the deciding vote. To break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights. I can’t wait! Fifty Nine days.”

A filibuster requires a 60-vote majority for the minority party in the Senate to pass any legislation. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

Speaking to attendees at the event, Harris said the party had “momentum on our side” and predicted Democrats would maintain their majority in the House and “expand” their Senate majority.

“We must hold the House of Representatives — and we must — expand our majority in the United States Senate,” Harris said.

“At that point, allow me to lay out two realistic scenarios for you. First, imagine — I don’t want to — but imagine if we lose our Democratic majority in Congress. The leaders of the Republican Party have made it clear they want to. Ban abortion nationwide and they won’t stop there,” she added.

Harris insisted that “marriage equality” and “contraception” would be “in line” if Republicans retook a majority in Congress.

“Without a Democratic majority in Congress, who knows what other rights they’ll get,” Harris asked. “Now, imagine a better future. Imagine what we can do if we keep the five seats we need to maintain a majority in the House. Imagine what we can do if we maintain a majority in the Senate, and even better. Imagine. We can fight for paid family leave for every worker. We can fight to make sure every family can afford child care. Let’s fight, let’s fight for fair pay for every child care provider.”

In a speech this month in Durham, North Carolina, Harris offered similar comments on Senate governance, saying Biden “will not let a filibuster get in the way” of passing legislation that makes sense for his agenda.

Democrats, now seeking to protect abortion through Congress, tried to remove the filibuster earlier this year amid debate over passing federal takeover election legislation and failed to win support from two moderate Democrats.

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Cinema of Arizona, said they would not vote in favor of removing the provision requiring a 60-vote supermajority to pass legislation in the Senate.

“I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” Manchin said in a January statement. “For the past decade or so, there has been broad bipartisan support for defending the filibuster, including among current and former members of the Senate.”

Likewise, Sinema, a longtime supporter of the Senate filibuster, said, “I don’t need to restate its role in protecting our country from the brutal reversals of federal policy. … It demands the removal of the restriction on which party holds a fleeting majority. People who are divided on both sides of a valley.” The group then shouts out that solution to their colleagues.”