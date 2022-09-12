New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris twice declared the US southern border “secure” in an interview Sunday, despite tens of thousands of illegal immigrants entering the country each month.

In an interview on “Meet the Press” that aired on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NBC News anchor Chuck Todd Harris was asked if the border was secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system is “broken” under the Trump administration and still needs to be “fixed.”

“I don’t think the president and I need to do what we’re asking Congress to do, the first request we’ve made: Pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed.”

Todd pushed back against Harris’ claim that the border was secure.

The number of illegal immigrants entering the US since Biden took office has topped two million

“We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first time. Are you confident that this border is secure?” Todd asked.

“We have a secure border that is a priority for any country, including our country and our administration.” Harris replied. “But given the decline over the past four years, we still have many issues to address. We also need to create a law and a plan for citizenship for millions of people who are here and willing to do what is legally necessary to get citizenship.”

“We don’t have that because people are playing politics in a state like this and in Congress,” she added, referring to Texas. “By the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that was once a bipartisan issue, even in terms of Republican senators and presidents.”

Harris, who visited the Lone Star State last week for several events, has been tasked with solving the border crisis by President Biden shortly after taking office in 2021.

Meanwhile, as Border Patrol agents grapple with an unprecedented immigration crisis in US history, the number of migrant encounters at the southern border has surpassed the two million mark this fiscal year, surpassing the already historic 1.7 million encounters last year. The Biden administration has so far failed to slow down.

Officials estimated to Fox News Digital in July that more than 500,000 trespassers slipped past agents so far in FY22 but were detected by cameras or other sensors. There are about 55,000 so-called “gotaways” every month this fiscal year, and the number of people not identified by technology does not include that number.

The number is in addition to the 389,155 Gotaways known to be on FY21, which DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously testified about.

Still, the White House is trying to portray the border crisis as under control. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came under fire last month for saying people are not walking into the country illegally.

“That’s how it works,” she said.

Those who entered illegally are usually deported by ICE. However, the Biden administration has imposed restrictions on the agency, limiting them to focus on recent border crossers and national security and public safety threats.

That guidance has been blocked by a court injunction, but arrests and deportations have declined under the Biden administration. In FY21, ICE arrested 74,082 noncitizens and deported 59,011 people – down from 103,603 arrests and 185,884 removals in FY20 and 143,099 arrests and 267,258 deportations in FY19.

