Vice President Kamala Harris called the Supreme Court an ‘activist’ court after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Harris made the comments during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“I think it’s an activist court,” Harris said. “For almost half a century we’ve had a consistent right, which is an extension of what we’ve decided is women’s right to make decisions about their own bodies, privacy rights that all people have a right to.”

Harris said the Supreme Court has “taken away” women’s right to make decisions about their own bodies, and “we’re suffering as a nation because of it.”

Inspired by “people like Thurgood Marshall” and others on earlier major Supreme Court cases such as Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, the Court’s current actions “raise great concerns about the integrity of the Court as a whole”.

Harris previously said at a July 18 meeting of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) that the Biden administration “will not let us stand in our way” on issues like protecting abortion rights.

“We have to recognize that there are still people fighting to pull us back,” Harris said. “Extremist socalled leaders fighting to hold us back. Extremist socalled leaders trying to undermine our democracy and attack our most basic freedoms.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Biden said Congress needed to act to codify Roe v. Wade, but he said he could not do so through executive action.

“Let me be very clear and unequivocal: The only way we can protect a woman’s right to choose—a balance that exists—is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law,” Biden said. “No executive action from the president will do that.”

