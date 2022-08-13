New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kaley Cuoco She admitted she went through a “dark time” when she split from Carl Cook in 2021.

In an interview with Variety, Cuoco, 36, said she doesn’t know how to deal with her depression.

“Going through my divorce, it was a really dark time,” she told the outlet.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it. To deny my depression and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character, [Cassandra Bowden]I was very disappointed that it wasn’t helping me.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have announced their divorce

Cuoco played the role of Cassandra Bowden in the series “The Flight Attendant”. “I’m really, really, really struggling,” she continued. “Lots of tears.”

When asked what effect her role as Cassandra Bowden had on her, Cuoco said she first started going to therapy.

“It was one of the hardest years of my life,” Cuoco said. “Not only personally, but doing this character was very painful.

“It’s the first time I’ve started therapy – I’m very open about it. I started at the beginning of season two because I was struggling before shooting started. It was terrifying.”

She went into detail Physical problems she experienced.

“I developed a stress rash that ran all over my body for three months straight and wouldn’t go away,” she says. “I literally had my leg on fire for three months. I couldn’t walk.”

Cuoco claims things started to take a turn for the better when she moved in with co-star Josiah Mamet.

“I really need someone with me,” she said. “I’m really losing my mind. … Like, the loneliness I’ve never felt, and I’m not really the person to share it with.”

Cuoco shared that she “interfered with her trailer on set even though it was real [taking] He is proud that he can do everything himself.

“Within a month, I intervened I am In my trailer – all my producers are there. And I said, ‘I need help,'” she said. “It was interesting to say that out loud. And everyone was like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I am working woman and very independent. … Well, this time, I literally couldn’t [do it myself].”

The actress chose to be “very open” about what she went through to show others that “things aren’t always what they seem. [and] … are not always so perfect.”

Cuoco and Cook have finalized their divorce In the month of June.

The couple has been married for three years. The “Flight Attendant” actress and cook, 31, announced the news Their split was announced in a joint statement to Fox News Digital in September.

In April, Cuoco shared In an interview with Glamour, she said she would never remarry. Before she married Cook, she first divorced tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2016. They were married for three years before calling it quits.

Even though marriage is off the table for Cuoco, that hasn’t stopped her from starting a new relationship. She and “Ozarks” star Tom Pelfrey confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May.