Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson both star in the upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”

Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson’s characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”

The film is slated to release on September 21 at Peacock. A sci-fi element is also woven into the rom-com plot, which follows Cuoco’s character Shelia as she accesses a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson’s character Gary met. And again. When Sheila decides their love isn’t good enough at first site, she goes further to make the perfect man out of Gary.

The film was written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann, with Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessons, Santosh Govindaraju and Don Reardon producing.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be crushed,” Liman said of the film. “Should I skip our release date or go back and enjoy making this film? Luckily for me it’s a decision I can’t make.”

This is not “Saturday Night Live” The alum is working on rom-coms for the first time, but this is his first time playing the lead in one. Davidson had small roles in the romantic comedies “Trainwreck,” “Set It Up,” “What Men Want” and “I Want You Back.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star has covered a variety of films with his roles in “The King of Staten Island,” “Suicide Squad” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

While Davidson’s character has been finding love on screen again and again, the news about this upcoming film comes in fresh. Davison split with reality star Kim Kardashian. The news of their breakup came out in early August after the two were in a relationship for ten months.

Cuoco, known for her roles on the television shows “The Big Band Theory” and “The Fight Attendant,” seemed to have her own real-life “meet cute” moment with new boyfriend Tom Pelfrey. She was previously married to Carl Cook and before that, Ryan Sweeting.